Arkansas photographer ordered to pay $200,000 after images never delivered to clients

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 12:12 p.m.
An Arkansas photographer will pay about $200,000 in restitution, penalties and fees after a judge found he and his company violated state law when he failed to deliver photos he took of Arkansans.

The lawsuit against Jonathan Funk and his company, Jonathan Funk Photography, was filed in 2018 by attorney general Leslie Rutledge after the state received 54 complaints from citizens saying they had paid Funk in full and been photographed but never received their images, according to a news release.

The company had advertised itself as offering services for portrait sessions and special events.

After the case was filed, Funk turned over two hard drives containing thousands of files, some belonging to the affected Arkansans, according to the release.

The judgement, filed Monday, ordered payment of nearly $100,000 in restitution, $100,000 in civil penalties and $1,100 in fees.

