At The Post

DAY 4 of 57

TODAY'S POST TIME 1:30 p.m.

ADMISSION Free for general admission; reserved seats $4.50

PARKING $2 until 4 p.m.

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Laurel Park, 11:25 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Aqueduct, 11:50 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:55 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Derby Lane (greyhounds), 6:30 p.m.; Sam Houston, 6:45 p.m.

REMATCH IN MARCH?

Any rematch between the top two finishers in last Friday's Smarty Jones Stakes won't happen until at least March.

While Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen said winner Gold Street "most likely" will make his next start in the Grade III Southwest Stakes on Feb. 17, runner-up Three Technique will probably skip the 1 1/16-mile race, according to trainer Jeremiah Englehart.

Englehart said Three Technique is still under consideration for the Southwest, but his next race will most likely be the Grade II Rebel Stakes on March 14.

"Right now, he seems like he came back fine," Englehart said. "He's been back to the track. Probably the Rebel might be next for him."

Owned by two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Parcells, Three Technique closed 2019 with two dominating victories in New York and has been favored in all five career starts. Gold Street provided Asmussen with his first Smarty Jones victory and 84th Oaklawn stakes victory overall.

Gold Street, who was making this 3-year-old and two-turn debut in the Smarty Jones, was exiting a 31/2-length victory over a sloppy track in the Sugar Bowl Stakes at Fair Grounds on Dec. 21.

"Nice horse -- that's now three wins together in a row, all on off racetracks," Asmussen said. "I think that the racetracks are definitely playing conducive to his natural style and he took advantage of it."

FINISH LINES

Sunday's first post time has been moved to 12:35 p.m. because of the Super Bowl. ... Boldor represented trainer Steve Asmussen's 650th career Oaklawn victory in last Sunday's eighth race. Asmussen is seeking his record-tying 11th Oaklawn training title and fifth consecutive. He won three races last weekend to trail only Robertino Diodoro (four victories) in the trainer standings. Diodoro has been Oaklawn's second-leading trainer in each of the past three years.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 01/31/2020