Delta, American Airlines suspend flights between U.S., China

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:19 a.m.
NEW YORK — Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are suspending all flights between the U.S. and China as the coronavirus outbreak spreads. American Airlines says it is suspending flights beginning Friday through March 27. Delta says its suspension will not take effect until Feb. 6 to ensure that customers looking to exit China can do so.

Delta's suspension will last until April 30. Other U.S. carriers have curtailed service to China, while several European airlines have suspended it altogether.

