Democrat-Gazette publisher set to appear on 'Arkansas Week' to discuss digital news

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette publisher Walter Hussman Jr. will appear this weekend on AETN program Arkansas Week to discuss digital changes to the newspaper and news industry.

Tiffany Head, public relations manager for AETN, said the program is set to air at 7:30 p.m. Friday but may be preempted by coverage of the impeachment trial.

Even if that happens, Head said video of the interview and a podcast will be uploaded Friday afternoon to aetn.org/arkansasweek. The episode will also be aired at 10 a.m. Sunday whether or not it airs Friday.

Hussman has appeared in different media throughout the newspaper’s two-year transition from print to an iPad digital replica edition.

The Democrat-Gazette's effort in the digital conversion began in Mississippi County, with a $200,000 investment in iPads that cost about $800 each.

Through trial and error, newspaper executives found more interest among potential subscribers in the digital replica if delivery of the Sunday newspaper could be continued.

Hussman also invested in a sales and technicians staff to help teach new subscribers to use the iPads, often in one-on-one sessions, and even in the subscribers' homes if necessary.

Daily home delivery in Little Rock ended Jan. 25, and the last Arkansans not yet converted to the digital replica edition, subscribers to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, are set to receive iPads in lieu of delivered papers by the end of the summer.

Sunday home delivery of the print edition is still available in Little Rock and will continue to be available in Northwest Arkansas after the transition.