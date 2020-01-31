Downtown LIttle Rock video rental store to close after 40+ years

RAO Video, a fixture on Main Street in downtown Little Rock for more than 40 years, will close as soon as a buyer is found for the building, according to the son of the owner.

For now, the store at 609 Main St. is winding down its operation slowly, selling off its more than 25,000 DVD titles to customers a handful at a time as its uncertain future spread by word of mouth.

Roy Marshall, 58, of Conway, said he has been a RAO Video customer since 1986. He was in the store Friday morning purchasing three DVDs.

“I wish it wouldn’t close,” he said. “It’s the best video store I’ve ever been in.”

Marshall said options such as Red Box don’t have the old titles that RAO carries.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he said when the store closes.