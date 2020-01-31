The World in Brief

German nurse held after babies drugged

BERLIN -- A nurse at a German hospital has been arrested after five babies were given morphine and were later found to suffer with life-threatening breathing difficulties, officials said Thursday.

The five babies at University Hospital in the southwestern city of Ulm all suffered breathing problems at roughly the same time early on Dec. 20.

Hospital personnel intervened quickly and officials said the children, who were between a day and a month old at the time, aren't expected to suffer permanent damage to their health.

The hospital subsequently found traces of morphine in the urine of the babies and alerted police. Investigators concluded that the powerful painkiller must have been given to them during a night shift on Dec. 20 and questioned the medical personnel who were on duty.

Investigators found a syringe containing what appeared to be breast milk in a locker belonging to one of the nurses, prosecutor Christof Lehr told reporters. Tests concluded that the liquid contained morphine.

The woman was detained, and Lehr said she denies giving the babies morphine. He said a judge has since ordered her kept in custody pending possible charges of attempted manslaughter.

4 Burundi journalists given prison terms

NAIROBI, Kenya -- A court in Burundi on Thursday sentenced four journalists to 2½ years in prison after they were convicted of trying to undermine state security.

Lawyer Martin Ndayisaba said that the journalists will appeal the decision of the court in Bubanza province. They have 30 days to do so.

The journalists are with Iwacu, one of the few remaining private media organizations in the East African nation.

They were arrested in October in Musigati district in the western province while covering the aftermath of clashes between the army and a rebel group from South Kivu in neighboring Congo.

President Pierre Nkurunziza's government has cracked down on the media ahead of this year's election in May. Several radio stations and media houses have been closed and many journalists have fled the country.

The government suspended broadcasts in Burundi by Voice of America and the BBC. Jean Bigirimana, a journalist with Iwacu, has been missing since July 2016.

Rebel attacks in Congo claim 36 lives

BENI, Congo -- Rebels have killed at least 36 people in attacks on villages in eastern Congo, an official and a civil-society group said Thursday.

The Allied Democratic Forces rebels attacked overnight Tuesday into Wednesday in four villages, including Manzingi and Maleki, in Beni territory, said Beni administrator Donat Kibwana.

"I ask the people to calm down and denounce any suspicious person," he said. "We would like the army to strengthen its presence here."

Residents have expressed growing frustration with the inability of Congolese soldiers and U.N. peacekeepers to protect civilians from the attacks.

The rebel group originated in Uganda and has long been a threat in eastern Congo. The Islamic State group recently claimed some attacks carried out by the Congo rebels but the exact relationship between the two groups is not entirely clear.

The attackers reportedly went door to door, killing people in their homes. They also looted goats, chickens and other valuables, according to the rights group.

A church leader was killed in another attack Wednesday morning in the village of Bunake before soldiers repelled the attackers, the statement said.

EU warned of 'digital war' on democracy

BRUSSELS -- Russia and China are waging a "digital war" with fake news and disinformation to undermine democracy in Europe, and the European Union must develop tools to fight back, a top EU official said Thursday.

European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova, who leads efforts to preserve democratic principles across the bloc, said the two countries have "weaponized information" and won't back down until Europe stands up to them.

"There are specific external actors, namely Russia and increasingly China, that are actively using disinformation and related interference tactics to undermine European democracy," Jourova told a conference of disinformation experts and policymakers in Brussels.

The two countries "will feel comfortable doing so until we demonstrate that we will not tolerate this aggression and interference," she said.

She said that "digital war" is a favored method of Russia and China because "they see that it's efficient, it's cheap, and I am not naive enough to believe that some talk will discourage them from doing that."

Europe must find the best way to "defend ourselves and our territory and use the most efficient tools to do that," including funding and new policies, she said.

Experts at Thursday's conference said Russia's aim is to sow confusion and to undermine Western organizations like the EU and NATO, while China uses more subtle methods, combined with a lot of money, to persuade decision-makers and influence policy.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/K.M. Chaudary

A vegetable seller travels Thursday morning in Lahore, Pakistan, where people living in the city and adjacent area are suffering from respiratory problems because of smog hanging in the region.

A Section on 01/31/2020