Johnson hails U.K.'s 'new beginning' as Brexit day arrives

Demonstrators lower a banner reading "Here to Stay, Here to Fight, Migrants In, Tories Out", in London, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Britain officially leaves the European Union on Friday after a debilitating political period that has bitterly divided the nation since the 2016 Brexit referendum. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON — Britain begins the day as a member of the European Union. Its status at the end of the day — as a proud nation that has reclaimed its sovereignty, or a diminished presence in Europe and the world — will still be up for debate.

The EU will have to bounce back from one of its biggest setbacks in its 62-year history to confront an ever more complicated world as its former member becomes a competitor, just across the English Channel.

Britain officially departs the EU at 11 p.m. local time Friday, midnight in Brussels. The departure comes 3½ years after the country voted by a margin of 52%-48% to walk away from the club that it had joined in 1973.

It's the first time a country has left the EU, and many in the bloc rued the day. In Brussels, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen lamented that "as the sun rises tomorrow a new chapter for our union of 27 will start."

But she warned Brexit day would mark a major loss for the U.K. and said the island nation is heading for a lonelier existence. "Strength does not lie in splendid isolation, but in our unique union." Newspapers across the continent were marking the departure with headlines of "Adieu to Europe" and "Bye-Bye!" next to a Union Jack flag.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was holding a Cabinet meeting in the pro-Brexit town of Sunderland, in northeast England. He is scheduled to deliver a pre-recorded address to the country an hour before departure, calling Brexit "not an end but a beginning."

According to his office, he will describe it as "a moment of real national renewal and change."

The government hopes the moment will be marked in a dignified, nontriumphalist fashion, with red, white and blue lights illuminating government buildings and a countdown clock projected onto the prime minister's 10 Downing St. residence.

Inside, Johnson will gather with Cabinet ministers, aides, civil servants and Brexit campaigners for a reception featuring English sparkling wine and canapes including shortbread with English blue cheese and roast beef with Yorkshire pudding.

Some Brexit supporters will be holding more raucous celebrations. Arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage and his band of devotees will gather for patriotic songs and speeches in London's Parliament Square to mark a moment that even Farage sometimes doubted would ever come.

Others do not feel like indulging in any festivities. Lawyer Alice Cole-Roberts said Friday morning she expects "more and more frustration" as Brexit unfolds.

"It's a very sad day," she said. "I'm very upset that we are leaving the European Union and I simply wish it didn't happen."

For the next 11 months, the EU and Britain will already be pitted against one another as they seek to negotiate a trade and security deal as part of their new relationship.

"It is clear that the EU will be united in defending its interests," von der Leyen said. "For all third countries, the rule is that only by recognizing the EU single market rules can you reap the rewards." Britain has already vowed it will not agree to follow an EU rule book in return for unfettered trade.

"As good friends, we can be tough and fair in negotiations," she said.

