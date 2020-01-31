Man who shot 2 soldiers in '09 loses appeal bid

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday tossed out the appeal of the man who shot two soldiers, killing one, at a Little Rock recruiting station in 2009.

Abdulhakim Muhammad had argued that he shouldn't have been tried for murder in state court because several congressmen and government officials had referred to the shooting as "international terrorism" by a "foreign terrorist organization."

Muhammad, a radical convert to Islam, shot and killed Pvt. William Long of Conway and injured Pvt. Quinton Ezeagwula of Jacksonville at the Little Rock Army-Navy Career Center on Rodney Parham Road 11 years ago.

Muhammad, who pleaded guilty in 2011 and was sentenced to 12 life sentences plus 540 months in prison, contended that only a federal court had jurisdiction over his crimes. He said he was denied the ability in state court to raise some defenses available in federal or military court.

"Muhammad's argument is without merit," Supreme Court Associate Justice Robin Wynne wrote in a majority opinion. "Under the doctrine of dual sovereignty, the State of Arkansas may prosecute any person whose conduct violated state law even if the person's conduct also violated federal law."

Muhammad, who said the shooting was retaliation for U.S. military actions in the Middle East, filed the petition for a writ of habeas corpus. He was not represented by an attorney.

Muhammad in his appeal also pointed out that Long and Ezeagwula were eventually awarded Purple Hearts. The two soldiers were initially denied Purple Hearts because they weren't injured in a traditional overseas conflict, but the commendations were awarded after Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., authored a provision to extend the awards to people killed or injured by people in contact with and inspired by terrorist groups.

