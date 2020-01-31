Maumelle police union urges city attorney to resign

The Maumelle Fraternal Order of Police issued a letter Thursday expressing a vote of “no confidence” in the city attorney and urging her to resign or be removed from office.

The order takes issue with attorney Melissa Krebs’ handling of an investigation of the chief while he was still a candidate for the position; her decision not to file charges against a citizen approaching officers while directing traffic; her questioning of investigations presented by officers; and her approach to updating the department’s sick leave policy.

[Letter not loading above? Click here to read it » https://www.facebook.com/MaumelleFOP48/posts/2941498109215042]

In a letter of response, Krebs said the investigation of the chief was in line with standard policies and procedures; the decision not to file charges against the citizen was intended to protect the city from a civil rights violation; the questioning of investigations was to ensure all cases brought to a judge meet legal thresholds; and the desire to update the sick leave policy is to bring the department in line with state statute.

She also denied any personal issues or vendettas with the chief or department members.

[Letter not loading above? Click here to read it » https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=603097003801727&id=264864180958346]

The police union's letter calls on Krebs to resign. And it calls on the mayor to remove her office inside the police station and limit her contact with department members if she does not resign. It also calls on the city council to remove her from the job, if possible.

The city attorney is an elected position for which Krebs ran unopposed in 2018, according to her campaign Facebook page.

A call to the mayor’s office Friday morning was not immediately returned.