Akihito, 86, Japan’s former emperor, fainted at his residence but regained his strength after a good night’s sleep, the palace said, adding that an MRI indicated no clinical condition that caused the fall.

Scott Meyer, city manager of Cape Girardeau, Mo., revoked the liquor license for the River Valley Banquet Center after a weekend shooting that injured five people, citing the business’s failure to “prevent or suppress a violent quarrel, brawl, or fight on the premises.”

Donald “DJ” LaVoy, a U.S. Department of Agriculture official, announced that the agency has invested $55.3 million in four high-speed broadband projects that will benefit rural residents of Kentucky and Tennessee, improving online connectivity for 12,250 rural households and nearly 100 farms and businesses.

Paisarn Pinkhintos, a Thai police official, said evidence suggests that a giraffe that had escaped from a truck while being transported to a zoo fell into a slippery ditch and thrashed about trying to get out until it was exhausted and drowned.

Carlos Pitones, a U.S. Border Patrol spokesman, said winds toppled 30-foot-tall panels in a section of the border wall between Calexico, Calif., and Mexicali, Mexico, onto a busy street on the Mexican side but resulted in no injuries.

Mike Jachles, a spokesman for Orange County Fire Rescue in Florida, said a hazardous-materials team was called to clean up after a man mistakenly inserted a fuel nozzle into a fishing pole slot on a boat and pumped $60 worth of gasoline onto the boat deck, which then flowed onto the ground at a gas station.

Dianne Lynch, president of Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., said the school is already getting calls from prospective students after it announced this week that it has started a nursing program with a nonprofit hospital.

Tommie Lee Ivy, president of the board of supervisors in Lee County, Miss., said he thinks the board should hire an independent consultant who is familiar with architecture to advise county politicians about whether to renovate or raze the county jail.

Bill Lee, Tennessee’s Republican governor, in a new public service announcement that was shown this week at events in Knoxville and Nashville and again at the opening of a U.S. Census office in Memphis, stressed the importance of all residents being counted.