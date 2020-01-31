No injuries in fire at Garland County elementary school, but class canceled for day

Mountain Pine Fire Department firefighters work around Mountain Pine Elementary School Friday morning after a fire reportedly occurred in the attic area. - Photo by Richard Rasmussen of The Sentinel-Record

No one was hurt in a fire Friday morning at Mountain Pine Elementary School in Garland County, but classes have been canceled for the remainder of the day, officials said.

The fire was reported about 7:20 a.m. in room 35 of the school, located at 734 Blakely Dam Road, and the building was immediately evacuated with students and staff moved to the school's auditorium.

Mountain Pine School officials say they will give patrons an update the condition of Mountain Pine Elementary School as soon as they get a report from the fire department, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.

The fire was said to be possibly electrical in origin and in the attic area. School officials reportedly decided to dismiss school for the day and sheriff's deputies assisted with traffic at the scene as some parents were still arriving with their children.

Classes will resume on Monday, the school said, noting basketball games scheduled for Friday night against Kirby will still be played. Games start at 5:30 pm

[Video not loading? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQHi8uYwELY]