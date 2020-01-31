GOLF

Clark's 61 leads at Phoenix

Wyndham Clark shot a career-best 10-under 61 to take the first-round lead in the Phoenix Open. He had eight birdies in a 10-hole stretch from No. 12 to No. 3, added two more on Nos. 7 and 8 and putted out for par on No. 9 just after sunset. Clark was a stroke off the course record of 60 set by Grant Waite in 1996 and matched by Mark Calcavecchia in 2001 and Phil Mickelson in 2005 and 2013. Andrew Landry (University of Arkansas) shot a 2-under 69. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) fired a 1-under 70. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) was at 3-over 74.

Ames 9 under at Morocco

Stephen Ames shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday to take a four-stroke lead over a Hall of Fame quartet in the Morocco Champions, the first PGA Tour Champions event in Africa. Making his season debut, Ames matched the Samanah Golf Club record set by Daniel Brooks in the 2009 Samanah Masters. The 55-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad played the four par-5 holes in 5 under, making an eagle on No. 5 and birdies on Nos. 9, 12 and 18. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 2-under 70. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) was at 1-under 71. Glen Day (Little Rock) fired an even-par 72.

McDowell, Green share lead

Graeme McDowell and Gavin Green shared the lead at the Saudi International on Thursday by shooting 6-under 64 in the first round. McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion at Pebble Beach, birdied the final three holes despite strong afternoon winds sweeping the course next to the Red Sea. Five players were one shot behind at 5 under, including 2016 British Open champion Henrik Stenson.

LPGA cancels event in China

The LPGA said it has canceled the Blue Bay LPGA event scheduled for the first week of March on Hainan Island in China, citing health concerns and travel restrictions due to the viral outbreak. In a statement Thursday, the LPGA said because of the coronavirus in China, the event scheduled March 5-8 will not be held this year. China has reported more than 7,700 cases of the virus and 170 deaths. The industrial hub of Wuhan and other Chinese cities are on lockdown.

BASKETBALL

NBA suspends three

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marko Guduric of the Memphis Grizzlies and Knicks guard Elfrid Payton were suspended one game without pay by the NBA on Thursday for their roles in an altercation between the teams. New York's Marcus Morris also was fined $35,000 not only for his role on the court but for his comments afterward, when he said Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder played with "female tendencies." Crowder was fined $25,000 for escalating the skirmish, which began when he stole the ball and shot a three-pointer, causing a frustrated Payton to shove him to the floor while he was in the air with 48 seconds left in the Grizzlies' 127-106 victory at Madison Square Garden. Payton was given a flagrant-2 foul and ejected. He said after the game he would do the same thing again, believing Crowder was disrespecting the game.

Doncic sprains ankle again

Dallas Mavericks standout guard Luka Doncic has hurt his right ankle again just more than two weeks before he is set to start the All-Star Game. Doncic will miss the Mavericks' game in Houston tonight. He missed four games after hurting the same ankle last month. Coach Rick Carlisle said the 20-year-old Doncic, who on Feb. 16 would be the youngest All-Star starter since LeBron James, turned his ankle in practice Thursday. Doncic didn't travel with the team to Houston and was expected to have an MRI. The Mavericks are back home Saturday night to play Atlanta. The NBA rookie of the year last season, Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 8.7 assists and 9.5 rebounds per game in his 43 games this season.

MOTOR SPORTS

John Andretti dead at 56

John Andretti, a member of one of auto racing's most famous families and the first driver to attempt the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's 600-mile race in North Carolina on the same day, has died. He was 56 and had spent the past three years battling colon cancer. Andretti Autosports, which is owned by Andretti's cousin, Michael, announced the death Thursday. Andretti's cousin and uncle, Mario, were longtime fan favorites in the IndyCar Series and beyond. But John Andretti developed his own fan base at Indy in part because he was the first driver to attempt the Memorial Day double -- running in both the 500 and the 600-mile night race outside Charlotte, N.C. Andretti made 49 consecutive IndyCar starts from 1990-92 before moving to NASCAR, where he started at least 29 races every season from 1994-2003. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in January 2017. Doctors later determined the disease had spread to his liver.

FOOTBALL

Panthers, Olsen part ways

Greg Olsen's playing days with the Carolina Panthers are over. The 34-year-old tight end announced via Twitter on Thursday that he'll be leaving the team, calling it a mutual decision that followed a meeting with General Manager Marty Hurney. Olsen has one year remaining on his contract and is due to cost $11.675 million against the salary cap in 2020. If the Panthers release him, they would be on the hook for $3.7 million in dead cap money. If he retires, the team could recoup that money. The 13-year veteran ranks fifth among tight ends in receptions (718) and yards receiving (8,444). He had 6,463 yards receiving and caught 524 passes in nine years with Carolina.

BASEBALL

Mariners add bullpen depth

The Seattle Mariners added a veteran arm to their bullpen Thursday, agreeing to a $1.6 million, one-year contract with Yoshihisa Hirano. Hirano has spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, appearing in 137 games with a 3.47 ERA. Hirano was very good in 2018 when he struck out 69 batters in 661/3 innings and allowed just 18 earned runs. He struggled last season while appearing in 62 games. He had a 4.75 ERA and issued 22 walks in 53 innings. Before joining the Diamondbacks, the 35-year-old Hirano spent 11 seasons pitching in Japan for Orix of Japan's Pacific League.

TENNIS

Djokovic routs Federer, reaches final

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Novak Djokovic was wondering, right along with everyone else, what sort of shape Roger Federer would be in for their Australian Open semifinal.

At age 38, despite dealing with a painful groin muscle and coming off a draining five-setter, Federer came out just fine, it seemed, and soon was up 4-1 and love-40, holding a trio of break chances as Djokovic served.

Didn't last. Federer couldn't sustain that level. Neither his body nor Djokovic would let him.

Casting aside a bit of a poor start during the rivals' 50th meeting, Djokovic stretched his Grand Slam winning streak against Federer to six in a row with a 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-3 victory Thursday night that earned the defending champion a record eighth trip to the final at Melbourne Park.

"Today was horrible, to go through what I did. Nice entrance. Nice sendoff. And in between, it's one to forget, because you know you have a 3% chance to win," Federer said, adding that he discussed beforehand with his team how bad things would need to get for him to stop playing. "Once you can see it coming, that it's not going to work anymore, it's tough."

Djokovic now leads their head-to-head series 27-23, including 11-6 at majors. Federer hasn't beaten him at one of the sport's four most important tournaments since 2012.

"I just want to say, respect to Roger for coming out tonight. He was obviously hurt," Djokovic said. "Wasn't at his best."

The No. 2-seeded Djokovic will try to collect a record-extending eighth Australian Open title on Sunday against No. 5 Dominic Thiem or No. 7 Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic also can claim a 17th major trophy overall to move closer to Federer's record of 20. Rafael Nadal, beaten by Thiem in the quarterfinals, is at 19.

In the women's final Saturday, it'll be two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain against 21-year-old Sofia Kenin of the United States. It's Kenin's debut in a Grand Slam title match.

