Officers arrest man in killing of Lonoke County woman

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:02 a.m.

Authorities arrested a man Thursday who was charged in the slaying of a woman in Lonoke County.

Dexter Dodson Jr., 26, was arrested around 4:15 a.m. and booked at the Lonoke County jail on a charge of capital murder, according to the Lonoke County sheriff's office.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Shelanna Martin. Deputies did not disclose the nature of the relationship between the suspect and victim.

Martin's body was discovered around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Tomlinson Road, located outside the Lonoke city limits, according to the sheriff's office.

No additional details related to the investigation were available Thursday. Capt. David Bufford, a sheriff's office spokesman, said the case is still active.

Court records show Dodson was arrested in July 2019 on a drug charge and is still awaiting trial in that case.

01/31/2020

Print Headline: Officers arrest man in killing of Lonoke County woman

