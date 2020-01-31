Patriots, Hurricane on a roll

After entertaining a nonconference schedule that saw each take its share of lumps, Jonesboro and Marion are starting to find their footing.

"Tuesday night against Nettleton was the first game where we've had a full roster," Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift said. "We started out the year losing a key kid who moved to Texas. Then Brodie Williams, a starter who was shooting 52% from the three-point line, left and decided to concentrate on football right before conference started.

"Keylin [McBride] missed the first five games of the year, and Shamar Pitts missed the first eight or nine games. Bradley Richardson has been hurt and just came back. So it's been nice to finally have everyone available that we're suppose to have."

David Clark is in a similar situation at Marion. The second-year coach lost key guys from last season's state championship team and had to integrate several new faces. While doing so, he played a brutal schedule against nationally ranked teams at tournaments in Nevada, Texas and Tennessee. He mentioned earlier in the season that by the time 5A-East play rolled around, the Patriots should be at full force, but Marion still isn't quite there.

"My backup point guard is still out with a hand injury, and my starting power forward hasn't played all year because of a torn meniscus he got during football season," Clark explained. "We may get him back in late February, but we're going to be OK. We're starting to jell."

Marion (8-10, 4-2 5A-East) and Jonesboro (12-6, 5-1), who are set to meet tonight, are chasing West Memphis in the league standings, and both know a win against the other can bolster their chances of running down the Blue Devils.

"Anytime you've got two guys at the level of a Detrick Reeves and Makyi Boyce ... two seniors who have been there and done that," Swift said of Marion's top two players. "They're battle-tested with the schedule they've played, and they know if they go out and play to their capabilities, they can beat anybody in this state. That's proving true right now in conference.

"It's a huge game for our young guys in continuing that growth pattern. We've got to make Reeves a volume scorer and not an efficient scorer. If we do that, it bodes well for us. If not, we're in trouble."

The Patriots have won four of their past five games, with their lone slip coming in a 71-65 loss at Searcy. Clark mentioned that not only did Reeves, the team's leading scorer, sit out that game because of the flu, but Marion was also outshot 42-14 from the foul line. He said in order to beat a Jonesboro team that's cruised in five of its last six games, rebounding and getting after it on defense will be vital.

"Jonesboro really shoots it well," he explained. "They're not big, but they play together, and they play hard for Swift. They're going to give it all they got, so we just have to be ready to match that."

PULASKI ACADEMY GIRLS

Worth the exhaustion

Pulaski Academy's Rick Treadway insisted he doesn't sit around thinking about the landmark accomplishments he's had during his 38 years as a head coach, but he had to concede that notching victory No. 700 was "neat."

"As my brother would always say, it's because I've been coaching a long time," Treadway said in response to not dwelling on achievements. "But it's a lot more than just a complement to me. It means I've been blessed to be around good administrators and a lot of good kids that put the work in.

"I've also had some super assistant coaches that have made these 38 years enjoyable and fun."

Treadway, who's in his 35th year coaching girls' basketball, has spent the past nine seasons with the Lady Bruins. Prior to that, he was at Sheridan for 23 years. He got his 700th career victory a week ago when Pulaski Academy ripped Joe T. Robinson 69-31.

The Lady Bruins (17-2, 9-0 4A-5) will return to the floor tonight against eStem, giving Treadway a shot to build on his lofty win total.

"Back in the day when you're in your 20s and early 30s, you've got tons of energy," he said. "Now, it's more of a challenge and a haul. This is the time of year where you're thinking about sickness and illness, keeping the girls fresh mentally and physically. It's definitely a juggling act that you have to do.

"But being able to teach life to kids through a game, that's the biggest satisfaction for me. The disciplines of it, the joys of it, the tears of it, the relationships, the basketball family that you have every year ... that's always one of the main things for me."

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE BOYS

Defense fuels Wildcats

A five-game winning streak has Episcopal Collegiate nipping at Baptist Prep's heels in the 3A-5 Conference, and according to Coach Brandon Friedel, a renewed belief has played a big part.

"We've got a lot of confidence rolling right now," he said. "We've had some adversity this year with some injuries, but we finally kind of have everybody healthy, at least the 6-7 players that are our core group. We've been moving the basketball well, and the defense has taken off, especially as of late."

The Wildcats (14-8, 7-2) have allowed 49 points or less six times in their previous nine games. The lone loss during that period was against Central Arkansas Christian, and Episcopal Collegiate allowed just 42 points in that one.

"I tell the guys that there may be some nights where we're not shooting the ball well, and we've got to find other ways to win," Friedel stated. "If your defense is solid, you always give yourselves a chance. It's been really successful lately.

"We try to score a couple on steals and just trying to get teams to turn it over. We got down 14 the other night at Baptist Prep, but we grinded out some stops in the second half to fight back and win. If our defense is going and we're making solid rotations, it makes a huge difference."

LR CHRISTIAN GIRLS

Down, not out

A regular season loss to one of the better teams in Class 5A on Tuesday wasn't enough to steer Little Rock Christian away from focusing on its primary goal, but Lady Warriors Coach Ronald Rogers did express concern about what he saw on more than one occasion.

"We didn't do a good job defensively," he said in referring to his team's 54-48 defeat to Vilonia. "We gave up some lay-ups and gave up some long range three-pointers to some players that we knew could shoot it."

Rogers noted that the Lady Warriors were aware just how adept the Lady Eagles are on the offensive end, especially as it pertained to shooting. Vilonia's first two field goals were three-pointers from Laney Mears and Lauren Patterson, who combined to score 24 points. The Lady Eagles finished with only five made baskets from beyond the arc, but a number of their long-range attempts were open shots that just didn't fall.

"They shoot the three and shoot it well," Rogers said of Vilonia. "They can handle the ball and always do a good job of running their offensive sets because their basketball IQ is very high. We just had some breakdowns in some tough situations where it cost us.

"But it's still early, though. Right now, its'a three-way tie for first in the conference. We've got one more to go in this first go around [against Russellville today], and hopefully we can take care of business there before we start over."

Photo by Democrat-Gazette file photo

Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift (above) said his team is going to have a tough game against Marion tonight. “They’re battle-tested with the schedule they’ve played, and they know if they go out and play to their capabilities, they can beat anybody in the state,” Swift said.

Rick Treadway

Sports on 01/31/2020