Police detect pot at airport, arrest lawyer

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:59 a.m.

A Little Rock attorney was arrested Tuesday after suitcases containing dozens of pounds of marijuana were found at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field, according to police.

David Littlejohn, 45, was arrested by Little Rock police around 9:30 p.m. at the airport, the report states. Online court records show he faces one count of possession with the purpose to deliver a schedule IV controlled substance.

Detectives were inspecting baggage from incoming flights Tuesday with the help of a K-9, according to the report. The dog flagged six suitcases.

Two were picked up by Littlejohn, two by a California woman and two by a Little Rock woman, according to an incident report.

They contained 126 pounds of marijuana.

All three were questioned by police, and Littlejohn and the California woman, Janae Wallace, were arrested. The Little Rock woman was released without charges.

Jail deputies said Littlejohn was booked into and released from the Pulaski County jail Wednesday. There was no bond set.

A message to Littlejohn was not returned Thursday.

