An hourslong standoff Thursday in Izard County ended with a gunman's surrender to authorities, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.
Arkansas State Police troopers were called to a residence Thursday morning after Izard County deputies reported a man fired on them and hid inside a home, Sadler said.
Sadler said he did not know if deputies returned fire, deferring to the sheriff's office.
Troopers arrived at the scene and stayed, alongside deputies, until the man was taken into custody in midafternoon.
Metro on 01/31/2020
Print Headline: Police say standoff ends in surrender
