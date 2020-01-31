Police: Robber stole woman's purse as she was taking child out of car at Kroger in Little Rock

Images of a man Little Rock police suspect of stealing a purse from a woman outside a Kroger.

Little Rock police are searching for a robber who knocked a woman to the ground and stole her purse Monday outside a Kroger grocery store.

The 38-year-old victim told investigators she was taking her child out of his carseat just after 7 p.m. outside the Kroger at 6420 Colonel Glenn Road when a man approached and grabbed the strap of her purse.

He pulled the strap, according to a police report, and she was knocked to the ground during an ensuing struggle.

The robber grabbed the purse and ran away toward a nearby apartment complex. The woman had “minor” scratches on her elbow, according to the report, and refused treatment.

About an hour later, the man tried to use one of the woman’s credit cards at Hibbett Sports, which is next door to the Kroger, police said.

Officers met the Hibbett Sports store manager, according to the report, and she provided video of the man.