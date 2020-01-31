Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: Robber stole woman's purse as she was taking child out of car at Kroger in Little Rock

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 9:41 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Images of a man Little Rock police suspect of stealing a purse from a woman outside a Kroger.

Little Rock police are searching for a robber who knocked a woman to the ground and stole her purse Monday outside a Kroger grocery store.

The 38-year-old victim told investigators she was taking her child out of his carseat just after 7 p.m. outside the Kroger at 6420 Colonel Glenn Road when a man approached and grabbed the strap of her purse.

He pulled the strap, according to a police report, and she was knocked to the ground during an ensuing struggle.

The robber grabbed the purse and ran away toward a nearby apartment complex. The woman had “minor” scratches on her elbow, according to the report, and refused treatment.

About an hour later, the man tried to use one of the woman’s credit cards at Hibbett Sports, which is next door to the Kroger, police said.

Officers met the Hibbett Sports store manager, according to the report, and she provided video of the man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT