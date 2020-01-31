Prep Basketball Report

ALPENA

Lady Leopards persevere despite issues

The Lady Leopards returned plenty from last year's state semifinalist team, but that all changed before they even played a game this season.

One starter moved away and another quit, while two others suffered season-ending knee injuries. Despite being down to five players at one point, coach Larry McKinney couldn't have been more pleased with the way his team has come together as Alpena (19-5) still sits in first place in the 1A-1 Conference with a 7-0 mark.

"When you think about it, it's pretty amazing how these kids have handled that," said McKinney, who's in his eighth year at Alpena but 47th in education. "We moved a freshman up, and my manager who played for me a couple of years ago came out when we got down to five.

"I've got great kids. They play hard and try to do what I ask them to do. They could have just folded up and quit."

The current roster stands at seven and is led by point guard Alex Hill, the lone returning starter and an all-state selection. The 5-foot-9 junior fills lots of different roles on a team that doesn't have much size.

"She'll guard a post player at times," McKinney said. "She can do a lot of things for us."

There's also only one senior, which means the future remains bright.

Classmates Desiree Deitrich and Amelya Cook are also big contributors, McKinney said.

"That group was undefeated as ninth-graders and the year before that they only lost one," McKinney said. "So they've had some success. They've got some ability but they've also got big hearts."

Alpena steps out of conference play tonight and travels to Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo, one of the top teams in Missouri, before hosting Kingston, which sits only a game behind, in a key league game on Tuesday.

-- Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

Northside crushing opponents

Northside is on a roll, even by the Lady Bears' standards.

The defending Class 6A state champions have won 12 consecutive games heading into tonight's game against Fort Smith Southside, which is 0-18 on the season. Northside (17-3, 6-0) turned what was expected to be a close game against Cabot on Tuesday into a 66-36 rout.

Cabot began the night tied for second place with Conway, a team the Lady Bears whipped 75-56 last week. Northside followed that win with a 63-55 road victory at North Little Rock, another top program in Class 6A.

"That's the third really, really good team we've played in three games," Northside coach Rickey Smith said. "We had a very dominating performance (Tuesday), both offensively and defensively. It takes a lot for me to leave a game feeling pretty pleased, but I'm pretty pleased with that performance."

Senior starter Jazz Coleman played sparingly Tuesday after twisting her ankle in practice. But Hatianna Releford stepped in to provide an early spark with a rebound basket and a layup following a steal to give Northside a 16-6 lead late in the first quarter.

Nine players eventually scored for Northside, which was led by Jersey Wolfenbarger with 20 points and Tracey Bershers with 19.

"We rested Jazz Coleman as much as we could, but our bench looked good," Smith said. "We had kids coming off the bench scoring and doing some good things. For us to get a mercy-rule win against a quality opponent, I didn't see that coming. I'm very proud of our team."

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick

BERRYVILLE

Lady Bobcats keep pace with OT win

One thing Berryville can't afford right now is to lose any more ground to a Harrison team that has won 21 straight games, including a win over the Lady Bobcats two weeks ago.

Berryville (16-5, 5-2 4A-1 Conference), however, was pushed into overtime Tuesday night before it claimed a 45-40 win over Prairie Grove. The Lady Bobcats took the lead when Jordan Estepp hit the first of two free throws, then Lexy Anderson's putback off the missed second free throw made it a 43-40 game.

"We hung in there and figured out a way to win," Berryville coach Daniel Cornelison said. "Prairie Grove shot the ball really well, but the difference was free throws. We hit 15 of 19 from the line, and Prairie Grove hit 2 of 2.

"Defensively, we really keyed on their two good shooters in overtime and forced them to take some tough shots."

Berryville, which trails Harrison by two games in the league's East Division's standings, can make up some ground with a win Tuesday in Goblin Arena. But first comes tonight's home game against a Gravette team that is in second place in the West Division standings.

"Gravette won't be an easy game, especially since they may have the conference's best player in the Morrison kid," Cornelison said. "Our first game was Harrison was really physical, and we had our chances to win.

"Now we have to go to Harrison, which makes it more difficult. But our girls understand what we need to do over there, and we have to execute to have a chance."

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

BOYS

LAMAR

Last year's experience helping Warriors

The Warriors struggled a year ago playing four sophomores much of the time but coach Brett Sampley has seen that experience pay off this season.

Lamar has rebounded from a 10-18 finish a year ago to currently 17-6 overall and 8-2 in the 3A-4 Conference -- good enough for second place and only a game out of the top spot.

The Warriors won their fifth in a row, a 47-36 win over Booneville, on Tuesday. It's quite a change from last season.

"We played through some things just from being young," Sampley said. "Last year they took their lumps but played 35 games over the summer and they're playing pretty well right now."

Lamar enjoys offensive balance with four players averaging in double figures. Sampley said it also likes to play at a faster pace.

"We shoot quite a few threes," Sampley said. "Ethan's a shooter. He's made 34 threes. Senior Drake Bacchus is a 6-3 post."

Kendall, a 6-0 junior, leads the way averaging just under 13 points per game, followed by 6-3 junior Jerron Massengale at 11.9. Senior Montrell Murray has settled into a sixth-man role.

"Montrell had some injuries early and missed a couple of weeks," Sampley said. "He's taken to coming off the bench. He's been a real spark plug for us."

Lamar hosts Jessieville in a big conference game for homecoming tonight. Jessieville handed the Warriors one of their two league losses back on Dec. 13. The rematch with league-leading Fountain Lake doesn't come until Feb. 7.

-- Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

FAYETTEVILLE

First place at stake in 6A-West

There could be a change atop the 6A-West Conference standings tonight when Springdale Har-Ber faces Fayetteville at Bulldog Arena.

Fayetteville (14-6, 5-1) can earn a first-place tie with the Wildcats ( 17-3, 6-0), who are undefeated in league play. But a road win by Har-Ber would strengthen its hold atop the league standings and carry momentum for the Wildcats into the second half of league play.

Fayetteville must play better tonight than it did on Tuesday to defeat Har-Ber, a team with big-time scoring potential in seniors Lawson Jenkins, Nick Buchanan and JaJuan Boyd. Jenkins, a 6-foot-6 forward, scored Har-Ber's first 16 points and finished with 21 in a 59-48 win over Rogers on Tuesday.

"Looking at their lineup, Har-Ber has three different guys who can put up big numbers on any given night," Fayetteville coach Brad Stamps said. "They present a lot of problems and we've got to be sound, defensively, against them."

Fayetteville needed a fourth-quarter surge to gain a 64-57 win at Rogers Heritage on Tuesday. Tamaury Releford finished with 24 points and Landon Glasper 16 for Fayetteville, which benefited after Heritage missed 11 of 16 free-throw attempts in the second half.

"We didn't play our best," Stamps said. "But we made the plays we had to to win a game on the road. We need to play a complete game (tonight) against a very good Har-Ber team."

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick

JASPER

Pirates short-handed for now

Jasper is headed down the stretch of 1A-1 Conference play a little short -- in more ways than one.

The Pirates are missing four players heading into today's game against Mount Judea. Caleb Carter, a 6-foot-3 forward, is out with a knee injury, while three others -- 6-4 senior post Logan Reynolds, 6-2 junior forward Layton Smith and 5-10 senior guard Nick Larmier -- are in the middle of a 5 1/2-game suspension following their actions during a non-basketball related school trip.

That left coach Mike Parker with eight players until Jasper's manager, senior Buck Dahlstrom, took a physical and is now in uniform. The Pirates, however, have nobody taller than 6 foot that can play right now.

"If the other teams have a big, then we have to go and double-down on that person on defense," Parker said. We're actually short on guards right now. We're practically playing with one guard and four forwards."

Sophomore Cole Villines has been forced to move from shooting guard to point guard, while Sam Parker has shifted from forward to post and has provided more scoring recently. Jasper now turns to Calvin Smith, normally a spot shooter, to be more of a guard and handle the ball, while Jessie Harrison draws a starting role.

As a result, the Pirates have dropped three straight conference games and fell from a tie for first place to third following Tuesday's 73-54 loss to Kingston.

"I usually don't sub a lot," Mike Parker said. "We were within six of Kingston when we had two players foul out, and we had a 10-point lead the other night against Alpena and lost.

"I was hoping to steal one of those games. We kept fouling out, and I had to go to the sophomores. They will be good players, but they are inexperienced right now."

Carter could be back very soon, Mike Parker said. Meanwhile, the other three won't return until the second half of Jasper's final conference game, which comes Feb. 7 against The New School.

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

