Prep Basketball Report

Lady Leopards persevere despite issues
6A-West
Boys
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Springdale Har-Ber^6-0^15-2
Fayetteville^5-1^14-6
Rogers High^4-2^15-2
Bentonville High^3-3^12-6
Bentonville West^3-3^8-8
Rogers Heritage^2-4^9-9
Van Buren^1-5^7-11
Springdale High^0-6^7-11
Tuesday
Van Buren 62, Bentonville West 45
Fayetteville 64, Rogers Heritage 57
Bentonville High 67, Springdale 42
Springdale Har-Ber 59, Rogers 48
Today
Bentonville High at Bentonville West
Rogers Heritage at Rogers High
Van Buren at Springdale High
Springdale Har-Ber at Fayetteville
Girls
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Bentonville High^6-0^17-1
Springdale Har-Ber^5-1^15-4
Fayetteville^5-1^14-4
Rogers High^3-3^12-7
Rogers Heritage^3-3^11-9
Van Buren^1-5^7-12
Bentonville West^1-5^5-15
Springdale High^0-6^3-16
Tuesday
Van Buren 51, Bentonville West 27
Fayetteville 68, Rogers Heritage 47
Bentonville High 70, Springdale High 35
Springdale Har-Ber 55, Rogers High 49
Today
Bentonville High at Bentonville West
Rogers Heritage at Rogers High
Van Buren at Springdale High
Springdale Har-Ber at Fayetteville
6A-Central
Boys
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
North Little Rock^6-0^15-3
FS Northside^5-1^15-5
Conway^3-3^13-5
Cabot^3-3^13-6
Bryant^3-3^11-8
LR Central^3-3^10-9
LR Catholic^1-5^7-11
FS Southside^0-6^5-15
Tuesday
North Little Rock 78, Bryant 72 (2 OT)
Conway 45, LR Catholic 42
LR Central 62, FS Southside 40
FS Northside 62, Cabot 45
Today
Bryant at Conway
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside vs. FS Southside (at UA-Fort Smith)
LR Central at LR Catholic
Girls
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
FS Northside^6-0^17-3
Conway^5-1^16-4
Cabot^4-2^16-3
Bryant^4-2^12-6
North Little Rock^3-3^10-10
Mount St. Mary^1-5^7-12
LR Central^1-5^5-10
FS Southside^0-6^0-18
Tuesday
Bryant 54, North Little Rock 53 (OT)
Conway 77, Mount St. Mary 44
LR Central 43, FS Southside 15
FS Northside 66, Cabot 36
Today
Bryant at Conway
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside vs. FS Southside (at UA-Fort Smith)
LR Central at Mount St. Mary
5A-West
Boys
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Russellville^6-0^16-4
Vilonia^4-2^15-4
LR Christian^4-2^9-7
Siloam Springs^3-3^13-6
Alma^3-3^11-8
Beebe^3-3^8-10
Greenbrier^1-5^5-13
Greenwood^0-6^3-16
Tuesday
Beebe 59, Greenbrier 52
Alma 66, Greenwood 65
Vilonia 66, LR Christian 54
Russellville 51, Siloam Springs 49
Today
Siloam Springs at Vilonia
Greenwood at Greenbrier
Beebe at Alma
LR Christian at Russellville
Girls
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Vilonia^5-1^17-2
Little Rock Christian^5-1^15-3
Greenwood^5-1^15-4
Alma^3-3^11-8
Beebe^3-3^10-8
Siloam Springs^1-5^7-10
Greenbrier^1-5^7-11
Russellville^1-5^6-11
Tuesday
Beebe 52, Greenbrier 48
Greenwood 60, Alma 26
Vilonia 54, LR Christian 48
Siloam Springs 67, Russellville 62
Today
Siloam Springs at Vilonia
Greenwood at Greenbrier
Beebe at Alma
LR Christian at Russellville
4A-1
Boys
East Division
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Huntsville^5-2^14-7
Shiloh Christian^5-2^12-8
Harrison^3-4^11-13
Berryville^2-5^14-8
West Division
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Pea Ridge^7-0^15-4
Farmington^5-2^11-7
Prairie Grove^4-3^9-10
Gravette^1-6^11-10
Gentry^0-8^13-9
Tuesday
Farmington 59, Huntsville 35
Shiloh Christian 46, Gentry 40
Pea Ridge 75, Harrison 63
Prairie Grove 46, Berryville 43
Gravette 63, McDonald County, Mo. 53
Today
Prairie Grove at Farmington
Huntsville at Shiloh Christian
Pea Ridge at Gentry
Gravette at Berryville
Girls
East Division
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Harrison^7-0^21-1
Berryville^5-2^16-5
Huntsville^2-5^5-17
Shiloh Christian^0-7^8-15
West Division
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Farmington^7-0^20-3
Gravette^5-2^14-7
Pea Ridge^2-5^15-6
Prairie Grove^2-5^8-12
Gentry^2-6^16-6
Tuesday
Farmington 68, Huntsville 28
Gentry 46, Shiloh Christian 39
Harrison 61, Pea Ridge 41
Berryville 45, Prairie Grove 40 (OT)
Gravette 51, Ozark 49
Today
Prairie Grove at Farmington
Huntsville at Shiloh Christian
Pea Ridge at Gentry
Gravette at Berryville
4A-4
Boys
Dardanelle^7-2^20-2
Morrilton^7-2^15-7
Ozark^7-2^14-7
Clarksville^5-4^9-12
Pottsville^5-4^7-10
Subiaco^3-6^7-13
Dover^1-8^5-17
Heber Springs^1-8^1-18
Tuesday
Pottsville 68, Heber Springs 49
Ozark 41, Subiaco Academy 35
Clarksville 68, Dover 56
Dardanelle 50, Morrilton 34
Today
Heber Springs at Ozark
Pottsville at Subiaco Academy
Dover at Morrilton
Dardanelle at Clarksville
Girls
Morrilton^7-1^14-5
Clarksville^6-2^10-11
Heber Springs^5-3^13-7
Dover^4-4^13-8
Pottsville^4-4^10-8
Ozark^1-6^13-8
Dardanelle^0-7^2-19
Tuesday
Heber Springs 74, Pottsville 64
Dover 52, Clarksville 47
Morrilton 37, Dardanelle 14
Gravette 51, Ozark 49
Today
Heber Springs at Ozark
Dover at Morrilton
Dardanelle at Clarksville
3A-1 West
Boys
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Charleston^8-0^11-5
Waldron^8-1^19-4
Elkins^7-2^19-3
Greenland^4-5^10-9
Mansfield^3-6^7-10
Cedarville^2-7^8-15
Lincoln^2-7^4-15
West Fork^1-7^6-13
Tuesday
Charleston 47, Greenland 41
Lincoln 71, Cedarville 68
Elkins 53, West Fork 32
Waldron 88, Mansfield 75
Wednesday
Elkins 62, Cedarville 12
Thursday
Waldron at Cedarville (n)
Today
Mansfield at Elkins
Lincoln at Charleston
Greenland at West Fork
Girls
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Charleston^9-0^18-2
Lincoln^7-2^15-6
Elkins^7-2^15-5
West Fork^5-4^10-11
Waldron^3-6^9-13
Cedarville^3-6^8-12
Mansfield^1-8^5-13
Greenland^1-8^2-16
Tuesday
Charleston 52, Greenland 21
Lincoln 60, Cedarville 56
Elkins 54, West Fork 28
Waldron 61, Mansfield 46
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Elkins 39, Cedarville 38
Thursday
Waldron at Cedarville (n)
Today
Mansfield at Elkins
Lincoln at Charleston
Greenland at West Fork
3A-1 East
Boys
^Conf.^Overall
Valley Springs^9-1^26-3
Bergman^7-2^25-5
Clinton^7-2^14-5
Mountain View^3-4^9-10
Marshall^3-5^4-13
Rose Bud^1-8^3-17
Green Forest^0-8^3-17
Tuesday
Clinton 78, Rose Bud 41
Valley Springs 84, Green Forest 43
Today
Rose Bud at Green Forest
Valley Springs at Marshall
Bergman at Clinton
Girls
^Conf.^Overall
Mountain View^7-1^17-2
Valley Springs^7-3^25-5
Rose Bud^6-3^14-6
Bergman^5-4^22-9
Marshall^5-4^13-6
Clinton^1-8^5-16
Green Forest^0-8^0-19
Tuesday
Rose Bud 35, Clinton 25
Valley Springs 62, Green Forest 21
Mountain View 50, Marshall 40
Today
Rose Bud at Green Forest
Valley Springs at Marshall
Bergman at Clinton
3A-4
Boys
^Conf.^Overall
Fountain Lake^9-1^15-6
Lamar^8-2^17-6
Perryville^6-4^11-9
Atkins^5-5^11-5
Jessieville^5-5^11-8
Booneville^5-5^11-10
Paris^2-8^4-18
Two Rivers^0-10^4-15
Tuesday
Atkins 59, Paris 43
Fountain Lake 76, Two Rivers 25
Perryville 65, Jessieville 58
Lamar 47, Booneville 36
Today
Jessieville at Lamar
Two Rivers at Atkins
Fountain Lake at Booneville
Perryville at Paris
Girls
^Conf.^Overall
Lamar^10-0^20-2
Perryville^7-2^14-6
Jessieville^7-3^14-6
Paris^5-5^11-11
Two Rivers^4-6^11-9
Atkins^4-6^9-12
Fountain Lake^2-8^9-12
Booneville^1-9^8-14
Tuesday
Atkins 61, Paris 43
Two Rivers 56, Fountain Lake 50
Jessieville 64, Perryville 62
Lamar 62, Booneville 42
Today
Jessieville at Lamar
Two Rivers at Atkins
Fountain Lake at Booneville
Perryville at Paris
2A-1
Boys
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Flippin^7-0^20-7
Yellville-Summit^6-1^13-5
Eureka Springs^4-2^7-12
Haas Hall-Fayetteville^1-5^8-11
Cotter^1-6^7-20
Decatur^1-6^3-13
Tuesday
Haas Hall-Fayetteville 46, Cotter 45 (OT)
Arkansas Arts Academy 53, Eureka Springs 34
Yellville-Summit 46, Decatur 38
Thursday
Cotter at Haas Hall-Fayetteville (n)
Today
Eureka Springs at Flippin
Decatur at Cotter
Haas Hall-Fayetteville at Yellville-Summit
Girls
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Cotter^6-1^14-10
Eureka Springs^5-1^11-11
Flippin^4-2^12-13
Yellville-Summit^3-4^8-10
Decatur^1-6^2-15
Haas Hall-Fayetteville^0-5^1-12
Tuesday
Cotter 60, Haas Hall-Fayetteville 17
Eureka Springs 50, Providence Academy 37
Yellville-Summit 50, Decatur 45
Thursday
Cotter at Haas Hall-Fayetteville (n)
Today
Eureka Springs at Flippin
Decatur at Cotter
Haas Hall-Fayetteville at Yellville-Summit
2A-4
Boys
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Lavaca^8-0^23-3
Hector^6-2^8-8
Danville^3-4^7-10
Mountainburg^3-4^6-14
Hackett^3-5^5-13
Johnson Co. Westside^2-5^10-9
Magazine^1-6^4-12
Tuesday
Hector 51, Hackett 23
Lavaca 64, Magazine 17
Thursday
Hector at Danville (n)
Today
Magazine at Mountainburg
Hector at Sacred Heart
Danville at County Line
Girls
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Danville^7-0^13-5
Lavaca^6-2^9-16
Magazine^4-3^11-7
Mountainburg^4-3^11-9
Johnson Co. Westside^2-5^6-13
Hector^2-6^4-13
Hackett^1-7^5-13
Tuesday
Hackett 38, Hector 33
Lavaca 62, Magazine 44
Thursday
Hector at Danville (n)
Today
Magazine at Mountainburg
Hector at Sacred Heart
Danville at County Line
1A-1
Boys
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
The New School^7-0^25-1
Kingston^6-2^14-11
Jasper^5-3^13-12
Alpena^4-4^8-13
Deer^4-5^16-9
Mt. Judea^1-7^2-17
NWA Classical^1-7^7-18
Tuesday
Deer 62, NWA Classical Academy 56
Kingston 73, Jasper 54
The New School 65, Mount Judea 25
Thursday
Bruno-Pyatt at Deer (n)
The New School at Kingston (n)
Today
Lead Hill at Deer
NWA Classical at Kingston
Jasper at Mount Judea
Alpena at The New School
Girls
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Alpena^7-0^19-5
Kingston^6-1^14-8
Jasper^3-4^12-11
Deer^2-5^4-20
Mt. Judea^1-5^2-12
NWA Classical^1-5^2-13
Tuesday
Deer at NWA Classical Academy
Kingston 63, Jasper 44
Thursday
Bruno-Pyatt at Deer (n)
Today
NWA Classical at Kingston
Lead Hill at Deer
Jasper at Mount Judea
Alpena at Springfield Kickapoo
1A-2
Boys
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Izard County^14-0^27-5
Viola^12-2^22-6
Western Grove^10-3^19-7
Omaha^7-6^14-9
Norfork^8-7^13-13
Calico Rock^5-8^7-18
Lead Hill^5-9^13-17
Bruno-Pyatt^2-13^5-19
St. Joe^0-15^4-20
Tuesday
Izard County 90, Viola 63
Calico Rock 59, Norfork 54
Western Grove 78, St. Joe 44
Omaha 55, Lead Hill 49
Thursday
Bruno-Pyatt at Deer (n)
Today
Viola at Omaha
Izard County at Western Grove
Calico Rock at Bruno-Pyatt
St. Joe at Oark
Lead Hill at Deer
Girls
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
Viola^12-0^27-2
Norfork^9-4^18-8
Western Grove^7-4^12-11
Calico Rock^6-5^11-12
Lead Hill^6-6^19-11
Izard County^5-8^13-14
Omaha^3-8^5-17
Bruno-Pyatt^0-13^7-15
Tuesday
Viola 46, Izard County 23
Norfork 45, Calico Rock 43
Lead Hill 39, Omaha 32
Thursday
Bruno-Pyatt at Deer (n)
Today
Viola at Omaha
Izard County at Western Grove
Calico Rock at Bruno-Pyatt
St. Joe at Oark
Lead Hill at Deer
1A-4
Boys
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
County Line^7-2^15-10
Mulberry/PV^6-2^14-9
Future School of FS^7-3^12-14
Scranton^5-3^15-11
St. Paul^5-5^12-11
Western Yell Co.^1-6^5-14
Oark^0-10^3-25
Tuesday
Mulberry/Pleasant View 56, Western Yell County 48
Future School-FS 76, Oark 57
County Line 43, St. Paul 29
Thursday
Oark at Community Christian (n)
Today
St. Joe at Oark
Western Yell County at Future School-FS
Mulberry/Pleasant View at Scranton
Danville at County Line
Girls
^Conf.^Overall
Team^W-L^W-L
County Line^8-1^15-9
Scranton^7-2^12-13
St. Paul^6-4^18-5
Western Yell Co.^4-4^9-11
Future School-FS^4-6^7-16
Mulberry/PV^3-5^9-14
Oark^0-10^11-17
Tuesday
Western Yell County 45, Mulberry/Pleasant View 41
Future School-FS at Oark
St. Paul at County Line
Thursday
Oark at Community Christian (n)
Today
St. Joe at Oark
Western Yell County at Future School-FS
Mulberry/Pleasant View at Scranton
Danville at County Line
Arkansas Sports Media Basketball Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 boys high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending Jan. 25. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
BOYS
OVERALL
North Little Rock (11)^14-3^137^1
West Memphis (2)^15-3^117^2
Rogers (1)^15-1^106^3
Springdale Har-Ber^14-2^88^6
Magnolia^14-0^70^7
FS Northside^14-5^69^4
Blytheville^19-3^53^8
Russellville^15-4^35^9
Conway^12-5^33^5
Fayetteville^12-6^13^NR
Others receiving votes: Hot Springs 10, LR Mills 10, Cabot 10, Maumelle 4, Marianna 4, Greene Co. Tech 4, Jacksonville 3, Dumas 2, Jonesboro 1, Valley Springs 1.
CLASS 6A
North Little Rock (13)^14-3^69^1
Rogers (1)^15-1^48^2
Springale Har-Ber^14-2^43^5
FS Northside^14-5^33^3
Conway^12-5^7^4
tie-Cabot 13-5^7^NR
Others receiving votes: Fayetteville 3.
CLASS 5A
West Memphis (14)^15-3^70^1
Russellville^15-4^50^4
Hot Springs^15-5^29^NR
Maumelle^13-4^18^3
Jonesboro^11-6^13^NR
Others receiving votes: Jacksonville 10, Sylvan Hills 10, Greene Co. Tech 5, Vilonia 3, Marion 2.
CLASS 4A
Magnolia (12)^14-0^68^1
Blytheville (2)^19-3^57^2
LR Mills^16-3^42^3
Pulaski Academy^13-3^21^5
Arkadelphia^19-2^15^NR
Others receiving votes: Dardanelle 3, Morrilton 2, Jonesboro Westside 2.
CLASS 3A
Dumas (9)^16-1^63^2
Valley Springs (5)^24-3^52^1
Manila^17-4^31^4
Prescott^9-2^21^NR
Waldron^18-4^12^5
Others receiving votes: Bergman 10, Elkins 7, Charleston 4, Osceola 3, Harding Academy 3, Ashdown 3, Trumann 1.
CLASS 2A
Marianna (11)^18-3^66^1
Lavaca^22-3^54^2
England (3)^16-3^40^3
Earle^13-5^16^NR
Clarendon^14-4^15^5
Others receiving votes: Cutter-Morning Star 11, Bay 3, Marked Tree 3, Dierks 1, White County Central 1.
CLASS 1A
Izard County (13)^26-5^68^1
Kirby (1)^24-2^47^2
Nevada^21-4^32^3
4 .Concord^21-2^27^4
- Hillcrest^22-2^18^NR
Others receiving votes: The New School 17, Bradley 1.
GIRLS
OVERALL
FS Northside (10)^16-3^128^1
Bentonville (3)^16-1^125^2
Conway (1)^15-4^88^2
Batesville^20-1^84^5
LR Christian^15-2^75^8
Cabot ^16-2^67^7
Fayetteville^13-4^66^6
Nettleton ^17-3^58^4
Greenwood^14-4^23^9
Harrison^20-1^20^10
Others receiving votes: Mountain Home 11, Star City 9, Pulaski Academy 6, Mountain View 4, Springdale Har-Ber 2, Farmington 1, Hot Springs Lakeside 1, West Memphis 1, Vilonia 1.
CLASS 6A
FS Northside (10)^16-3^67^1
Bentonville (3)^16-1^59^2
Conway (1)^15-4^33^3
Fayetteville^13-4^28^4
Cabot^16-2^22^5
Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber 1.
CLASS 5A
LR Christian (10)^15-2^63^2
Nettleton (3)^17-3^51^1
Greenwood^14-4^37^3
Mountain Home^15-3^32^5
Vilonia ^16-2^16^4
Others receiving votes: West Memphis 6, Hot Springs Lakeside 5.
CLASS 4A
Batesville (13)^20-1^69^1
Harrison ^20-1^45^2
Star City^20-0^42^3
Pulaski Academy^17-2^25^4
Farmington^19-3^22^5
Others receiving votes: Southside Batesville 7.
CLASS 3A
Central Ark. Christian (9)^19-3^60^1
Mountain View (3)^16-2^48^2
Charleston (1)^17-2^42^3
Hoxie^15-3^26^4
Lamar (1)^19-2^15^5
Others receiving votes: Valley Springs 13, West Helena 4, Walnut Ridge 1, Centerpoint 1.
CLASS 2A
Melbourne (13)^19-2^69^1
Quitman (1)^17-2^61^2
Bigelow^18-2^42^3
Marmaduke^21-8^19^4
Earle^20-5^12^NR
Others receiving votes: Riverside 5, Acorn 4, Poyen 3, Des Arc 1.
CLASS 1A
Viola (14)^27-2^69^1
Concord^19-3^47^2
Kirby ^23-5^37^4
Emerson^24-2^33^3
Alpena^18-5^7^NR
Others receiving votes: West Side Greers Ferry 5, Mount Vernon-Enola 5, Ouachita 4, Mammoth Spring 2.
The Lady Leopards returned plenty from last year's state semifinalist team, but that all changed before they even played a game this season.
One starter moved away and another quit, while two others suffered season-ending knee injuries. Despite being down to five players at one point, coach Larry McKinney couldn't have been more pleased with the way his team has come together as Alpena (19-5) still sits in first place in the 1A-1 Conference with a 7-0 mark.
"When you think about it, it's pretty amazing how these kids have handled that," said McKinney, who's in his eighth year at Alpena but 47th in education. "We moved a freshman up, and my manager who played for me a couple of years ago came out when we got down to five.
"I've got great kids. They play hard and try to do what I ask them to do. They could have just folded up and quit."
The current roster stands at seven and is led by point guard Alex Hill, the lone returning starter and an all-state selection. The 5-foot-9 junior fills lots of different roles on a team that doesn't have much size.
"She'll guard a post player at times," McKinney said. "She can do a lot of things for us."
There's also only one senior, which means the future remains bright.
Classmates Desiree Deitrich and Amelya Cook are also big contributors, McKinney said.
"That group was undefeated as ninth-graders and the year before that they only lost one," McKinney said. "So they've had some success. They've got some ability but they've also got big hearts."
Alpena steps out of conference play tonight and travels to Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo, one of the top teams in Missouri, before hosting Kingston, which sits only a game behind, in a key league game on Tuesday.
-- Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB
FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE
Northside crushing opponents
Northside is on a roll, even by the Lady Bears' standards.
The defending Class 6A state champions have won 12 consecutive games heading into tonight's game against Fort Smith Southside, which is 0-18 on the season. Northside (17-3, 6-0) turned what was expected to be a close game against Cabot on Tuesday into a 66-36 rout.
Cabot began the night tied for second place with Conway, a team the Lady Bears whipped 75-56 last week. Northside followed that win with a 63-55 road victory at North Little Rock, another top program in Class 6A.
"That's the third really, really good team we've played in three games," Northside coach Rickey Smith said. "We had a very dominating performance (Tuesday), both offensively and defensively. It takes a lot for me to leave a game feeling pretty pleased, but I'm pretty pleased with that performance."
Senior starter Jazz Coleman played sparingly Tuesday after twisting her ankle in practice. But Hatianna Releford stepped in to provide an early spark with a rebound basket and a layup following a steal to give Northside a 16-6 lead late in the first quarter.
Nine players eventually scored for Northside, which was led by Jersey Wolfenbarger with 20 points and Tracey Bershers with 19.
"We rested Jazz Coleman as much as we could, but our bench looked good," Smith said. "We had kids coming off the bench scoring and doing some good things. For us to get a mercy-rule win against a quality opponent, I didn't see that coming. I'm very proud of our team."
-- Rick Fires • @NWARick
BERRYVILLE
Lady Bobcats keep pace with OT win
One thing Berryville can't afford right now is to lose any more ground to a Harrison team that has won 21 straight games, including a win over the Lady Bobcats two weeks ago.
Berryville (16-5, 5-2 4A-1 Conference), however, was pushed into overtime Tuesday night before it claimed a 45-40 win over Prairie Grove. The Lady Bobcats took the lead when Jordan Estepp hit the first of two free throws, then Lexy Anderson's putback off the missed second free throw made it a 43-40 game.
"We hung in there and figured out a way to win," Berryville coach Daniel Cornelison said. "Prairie Grove shot the ball really well, but the difference was free throws. We hit 15 of 19 from the line, and Prairie Grove hit 2 of 2.
"Defensively, we really keyed on their two good shooters in overtime and forced them to take some tough shots."
Berryville, which trails Harrison by two games in the league's East Division's standings, can make up some ground with a win Tuesday in Goblin Arena. But first comes tonight's home game against a Gravette team that is in second place in the West Division standings.
"Gravette won't be an easy game, especially since they may have the conference's best player in the Morrison kid," Cornelison said. "Our first game was Harrison was really physical, and we had our chances to win.
"Now we have to go to Harrison, which makes it more difficult. But our girls understand what we need to do over there, and we have to execute to have a chance."
-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry
BOYS
LAMAR
Last year's experience helping Warriors
The Warriors struggled a year ago playing four sophomores much of the time but coach Brett Sampley has seen that experience pay off this season.
Lamar has rebounded from a 10-18 finish a year ago to currently 17-6 overall and 8-2 in the 3A-4 Conference -- good enough for second place and only a game out of the top spot.
The Warriors won their fifth in a row, a 47-36 win over Booneville, on Tuesday. It's quite a change from last season.
"We played through some things just from being young," Sampley said. "Last year they took their lumps but played 35 games over the summer and they're playing pretty well right now."
Lamar enjoys offensive balance with four players averaging in double figures. Sampley said it also likes to play at a faster pace.
"We shoot quite a few threes," Sampley said. "Ethan's a shooter. He's made 34 threes. Senior Drake Bacchus is a 6-3 post."
Kendall, a 6-0 junior, leads the way averaging just under 13 points per game, followed by 6-3 junior Jerron Massengale at 11.9. Senior Montrell Murray has settled into a sixth-man role.
"Montrell had some injuries early and missed a couple of weeks," Sampley said. "He's taken to coming off the bench. He's been a real spark plug for us."
Lamar hosts Jessieville in a big conference game for homecoming tonight. Jessieville handed the Warriors one of their two league losses back on Dec. 13. The rematch with league-leading Fountain Lake doesn't come until Feb. 7.
-- Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB
FAYETTEVILLE
First place at stake in 6A-West
There could be a change atop the 6A-West Conference standings tonight when Springdale Har-Ber faces Fayetteville at Bulldog Arena.
Fayetteville (14-6, 5-1) can earn a first-place tie with the Wildcats ( 17-3, 6-0), who are undefeated in league play. But a road win by Har-Ber would strengthen its hold atop the league standings and carry momentum for the Wildcats into the second half of league play.
Fayetteville must play better tonight than it did on Tuesday to defeat Har-Ber, a team with big-time scoring potential in seniors Lawson Jenkins, Nick Buchanan and JaJuan Boyd. Jenkins, a 6-foot-6 forward, scored Har-Ber's first 16 points and finished with 21 in a 59-48 win over Rogers on Tuesday.
"Looking at their lineup, Har-Ber has three different guys who can put up big numbers on any given night," Fayetteville coach Brad Stamps said. "They present a lot of problems and we've got to be sound, defensively, against them."
Fayetteville needed a fourth-quarter surge to gain a 64-57 win at Rogers Heritage on Tuesday. Tamaury Releford finished with 24 points and Landon Glasper 16 for Fayetteville, which benefited after Heritage missed 11 of 16 free-throw attempts in the second half.
"We didn't play our best," Stamps said. "But we made the plays we had to to win a game on the road. We need to play a complete game (tonight) against a very good Har-Ber team."
-- Rick Fires • @NWARick
JASPER
Pirates short-handed for now
Jasper is headed down the stretch of 1A-1 Conference play a little short -- in more ways than one.
The Pirates are missing four players heading into today's game against Mount Judea. Caleb Carter, a 6-foot-3 forward, is out with a knee injury, while three others -- 6-4 senior post Logan Reynolds, 6-2 junior forward Layton Smith and 5-10 senior guard Nick Larmier -- are in the middle of a 5 1/2-game suspension following their actions during a non-basketball related school trip.
That left coach Mike Parker with eight players until Jasper's manager, senior Buck Dahlstrom, took a physical and is now in uniform. The Pirates, however, have nobody taller than 6 foot that can play right now.
"If the other teams have a big, then we have to go and double-down on that person on defense," Parker said. We're actually short on guards right now. We're practically playing with one guard and four forwards."
Sophomore Cole Villines has been forced to move from shooting guard to point guard, while Sam Parker has shifted from forward to post and has provided more scoring recently. Jasper now turns to Calvin Smith, normally a spot shooter, to be more of a guard and handle the ball, while Jessie Harrison draws a starting role.
As a result, the Pirates have dropped three straight conference games and fell from a tie for first place to third following Tuesday's 73-54 loss to Kingston.
"I usually don't sub a lot," Mike Parker said. "We were within six of Kingston when we had two players foul out, and we had a 10-point lead the other night against Alpena and lost.
"I was hoping to steal one of those games. We kept fouling out, and I had to go to the sophomores. They will be good players, but they are inexperienced right now."
Carter could be back very soon, Mike Parker said. Meanwhile, the other three won't return until the second half of Jasper's final conference game, which comes Feb. 7 against The New School.
-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry
