Referendum on Arkansas eye-surgery law has enough signatures for ballot, secretary of state says

In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019, photo, Alex Gray, an attorney for Safe Surgery Arkansas, delivers petitions to the Arkansas secretary of state's office in favor of holding a referendum on a state law that expands the type of procedures optometrists can perform. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

Secretary of State John Thurston on Friday determined the sponsors of a proposed referendum on a 2019 law that would allow optometrists to perform a wider range of eye surgeries have submitted enough signatures to qualify for the 2020 general election ballot.

Thurston spokesman Chris Powell said that “actual certification of candidates and ballot issues to the ballot will not take place until August.”

Thurston said the petition submitted by the Safe Surgery Arkansas committee has met the signature requirements for the proposed referendum. He said in a letter to attorney Alex Gray of the Safe Surgery Arkansas committee that he determined that there are "no more than 64,027 valid signatures" submitted by the committee, and the required number of signatures for a proposed referendum is 53,491.

Thurston’s action came three days after Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by the Arkansans for Healthy Eyes committee that sought to block the referendum effort.

The Healthy Eyes lawsuit was filed after the state Supreme Court declined a request from the group for the high court to rehear its Dec. 12 ruling directing Thurston to count all the signatures collected by the Safe Surgery Arkansas committee.

Gray said Friday that “voters can now rest assured they will have the opportunity to vote on whether to allow non-medical doctors to perform eye surgery this November, and the more than 64,000 Arkansans who signed the petition will have their voices heard.”

Vicki Farmer, chairwoman of Arkansans for Healthy Eyes, said Friday that “today’s certification from the secretary of state only addresses the petition signatures.

“We are still weighing legal options and will take action at the appropriate time,” she said in a written statement. “Our main priority, as from the beginning is to ensure Arkansans have the opportunity to benefit from better access to qualify eye care under Act 579 [of 2019].”

CORRECTION: The sponsors of a proposed referendum on a 2019 law that would allow optometrists to perform a wider range of eye surgeries have submitted enough signatures to qualify for the 2020 general election ballot, but the certification has not yet taken place. An earlier version of this story incorrectly described the status.