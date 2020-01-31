Rick Lee's Oaklawn picks and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Lone Sailor in the eighth

BEST BET Dichotomy in the fourth

LONG SHOT Madison Way in the third

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 4-27 (14.8%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $29,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

KENZOU'S RHYTHM** won back-to-back races last spring at Santa Anita, and he finished second just two races back at Del Mar, while competing at a higher level. FROST OR FRIPPERY returns to the main track after two second-place turf finishes at Fair Grounds, and the 13-race winner has won three of his four career races at Oaklawn. RED AGAIN has not raced in three months, but the consistent front-runner has won five of six races at Oaklawn. He runs best when under the care of trainer Aaron Shorter.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Kenzou's Rhythm Baze Eurton 7-2

2 Frost Or Frippery Elliott Hartman 5-2

3 Red Again Cohen Shorter 3-1

8 Tapitor Mojica Diodoro 12-1

7 Candy My Boy Thompson Mason 10-1

5 High Risk Strategy Rocco Barkley 6-1

1 Carmelo Canchari Coady 10-1

6 Tales of War FDe La Cruz Cox 15-1

9 Got Mojo Quinonez Williams 15-1

2 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $16,000

LIL RESPECT** has not raced in nine months, but the lightly raced filly finished second in her only dirt start at Santa Anita. The class dropper appears to be training well. SOUTHERN CENTS is an unraced filly from the strong barn of trainer Brad Cox, and she has a series of encouraging workouts. TRACI'S GREELEY may be a 17-race maiden, but she owns competitive Beyer figures. Her two local workouts were upbeat.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Lil Respect Santana Sadler 3-1

6 Southern Cents Garcia Cox 7-2

12 Traci's Greeley Borel Thomas 6-1

10 Savvy Spender Cohen Broberg 9-2

2 Dusty Sometimes Court Hornsby 15-1

3 Heffington Harr Cline 20-1

8 Laurieann Eramia Martin 12-1

5 Gypsy Wind Jeanne Hill Von Hemel 8-1

13 Sheshed Elliott Holthus 15-1

14 Plus Size Value FDe La Cruz Puhl 20-1

4 Los Suenos Wales Creighton 30-1

1 Azlynn's Dreamer Lara Matthews 15-1

7 Animator WDe La Cruz Anderson 10-1

11 Dede's Trick Cruz Frazee 20-1

3 Purse $36,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

MADISON WAY** raced competitively in similar races last season at Woodbine, and her local workouts are sharp for new and winning trainer Norman McKnight. STERLING MISS defeated second-level allowance rivals last season at Churchill, and winning trainer Tom Amoss is dropping her to the lowest price of her career. TIZANILLUSION has been on the sidelines since August, but she won consecutive races last season at Santa Anita. She has good early speed and winning connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Madison Way Mojica McKnight 15-1

4 Sterling Miss Talamo Amoss 8-1

7 Tizanillusion Vazquez Sadler 6-1

2 C P Quality Santana Asmussen 2-1

3 Eurodevilwoman Cohen Broberg 3-1

1 Sweet Tatum Loveberry Martin 20-1

5 Josie the E F Five Elliott Villafranco 9-2

8 Fairwayngreen Eramia Loy 20-1

4 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $16,000

DICHOTOMY**** was a clear maiden winner as a juvenile at Del Mar, and she finally returns to the main track after competitive turf races. She is taking a significant drop in class for high percentage connections. FRANKI D ORO won two of four sprint races this fall at Remington, and she retains the services of veteran rider Alex Birzer. DESTINY'S LOVE showed excellent early speed in winning two of her last three races at Hawthorne, and trainer Ingrid Mason won three races opening weekend.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

13 Dichotomy Talamo O'Neill 3-1

11 Franki D Oro Birzer Smith 12-1

2 Destiny's Love Baze Mason 4-1

4 Miss Ximena Hill Ortiz 7-2

7 M and M Girl Talamo Puhich 5-1

9 Baudette Vazquez Chleborad 15-1

12 Desha Thompson Prather 10-1

3 Crumlin Time Richard McKnight 15-1

10 Isabelle's Joy Lara Williamson 10-1

5 Luna Fortis Rocco Barkley 6-1

6 Ettalusive Canchari Creighton 15-1

8 Despina Garcia Anderson 12-1

14 Mia Promessa WDe La Cruz Puhl 8-1

1 Cipherin' Sue FDe La Cruz Puhl 20-1

5 Purse $85,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds fillies, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

TURNSTONE*** broke last and never recovered in a wet-track debut at Indiana, but she had trained well up to the race. She exits a runner-up turf finish at Churchill, and her subsequent breezes have been good. LORI'S EYES is a first-time starter who may have tipped her hand in a sharp 5-furlong gate drill Jan. 22, and she drew a favorable post for an unraced sprinter. CHOCTAW CHARLIE has trained well up to her career debut, and this stable has been tough to beat in recent years when able get the riding services of Ricardo Santana.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Turnstone Rocco Van Meter 5-2

12 Lori's Eyes FDe La Cruz Martin 4-1

2 Choctaw Charlie Santana Prather 5-1

9 Cinnafrijole Quinonez Witt 12-1

5 Too Pretty Thompson Peitz 6-1

14 Get One More Quinonez McKellar 15-1

4 Five Queens Canchari Martin 12-1

3 Dixie Wayne Lara Caldwell 10-1

7 Hissy Missy Loveberry Hornsby 15-1

6 Allofourdreams Eramia cangemi 20-1

13 Julie Arkansas WDe La Cruz Loy 12-1

10 Miss Casey Beth Court Dixon 12-1

1 Zanshoes Harr Cline 20-1

11 Laura Belle Birzer Smith 30-1

6 Purse $22,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

PARK RIDGE BENNY** has won both of his races when running for $7,500 or less, and he was a clear winner last fall at Keeneland following a similar layoff. KAPELLMEISTER defeated $5,000 rivals in his last race at Woodbine, and he did race well at a higher level in 2018 at Oaklawn. ACADEMY BAY has finished no worse than second in four races since being moved to the barn of trainer Karl Broberg, and he figures a front-running danger if he draws into the race.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Park Ridge Benny Canchari Ortiz 5-1

3 Kapellmeister Bailey McKnight 8-1

14 Academy Bay Cohen Broberg 9-2

4 Bajan Cash Cohen Diodoro 3-1

11 Touch of Disney Baze Mason 7-2

12 Bold Friends Felix Divito 6-1

9 Sacred Kiki Bird Elliott Holthus 10-1

13 Iowa Native Loveberry Jacquot 8-1

6 Match Play Lara Williamson 12-1

7 R H Smoakem Court Prather 15-1

5 Collection Garcia Morse 12-1

2 Speedy Dansmere Birzer Smith 20-1

1 Tentwelvefourteen Quinonez Cline 20-1

10 Esposito WDe La Cruz Martin 30-1

7 Purse $50,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

HOME RUN TRICK** is an exceptionally quick two-turn runner who was dominant in a pair of victories last season at Oaklawn. He returns fresh and at his best distance. FRA MAURO won an especially fast conditioned-claiming race just two starts back at Churchill, and he owns a pair of bullet 5-furlong works since arriving in Hot Springs. ONE LAST STRIKE was forwardly placed in consecutive second-place finishes at Churchill, and he is back at the same class level.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

13 Home Run Trick WDe La Cruz Martin 4-1

2 Fra Mauro Santana Asmussen 8-1

11 One Last Strike Elliott Morse 7-2

6 Jay Vee Bee Baze Van Berg 12-1

12 Lngtermrelationshp Talamo Moquett 3-1

14 Mutineer Baze O'Neill 6-1

8 Solomonic Vazquez Shorter 9-2

1 Cabertoss Cohen McKnight 10-1

10 Hollywood Star Bridgmohan Von Hemel 12-1

9 Peppered Canchari Ortiz 8-1

3 Colombard Felix Mason 20-1

4 Starring John Wain Garcia Hollendorfer 15-1

7 Majors Vindication Court Fires 20-1

5 Hard to Park Harr Cline 20-1

8 Purse $88,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

LONE SAILOR**** ships from New Orleans following a fast-closing third-place finish in the Tenacious, and he is a strong finisher in a field with plenty of early speed. He showed a fondness for this track when beaten a neck in the Grade II Oaklawn Handicap last season. DUELING was beaten a neck by a heavily favored winner, while 5 lengths clear of third in the Zia Park Derby. His natural speed should have him in a contending position turning into the stretch. CROATION earned strong Beyer figures in his last two races at Churchill, including a determined entry-level allowance victory.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Lone Sailor Talamo Amoss 3-1

4 Dueling Garcia Hollendorfer 5-1

10 Croation Eramia Hawley 6-1

5 Curlin Rules Vazquez Sadler 9-2

7 Forty Under Hill Engelhart 6-1

11 Bruder Bob Cohen Robertson 20-1

2 Drifting West Quinonez Offolter 15-1

6 Mississippi Santana Moquett 15-1

1 Sabrena's Bling Birzer Jackson 12-1

12 Pinson Elliott Morse 20-1

8 Muskoka Wonder Mojica McKnight 10-1

9 Lionite Baze Holthus 15-1

9 Purse $85,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-old fillies, maiden special weight

AUCTION FEVER** broke poorly in an 11th-place debut at Churchill, but she finished second at nice odds when making her first start for trainer David Fawkes. She is working well and bred to carry speed this far. FIRE CORAL was one-paced over a wet-track in her career debut at Churchill, but the well-bred filly should improve around two turns and may appreciate a faster surface. CHALDEA raced close to the pace in a pair of second-place route finishes at Woodbine, and horses claimed by this stable usually improve.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Auction Fever Canchari Fawkes 8-1

4 Fire Coral Santana Asmussen 7-2

7 Chaldea Cohen McKnight 8-1

14 Cherokee Maiden Baze Hollendorfer 8-1

11 A J Rock Baze Miller 6-1

3 Curls and Bows Talamo Cox 6-1

9 Sentimental Garcia Hollendorfer 5-1

1 Glamour Girl Harr Jones 15-1

6 Lady McKenzie Court Fires 6-1

13 Florado Canchari Schuh 15-1

12 Areemaa Cannon Peitz 15-1

10 Hashtag Winner Rocco Williamson 12-1

8 Martz's Mae Vazquez Moquett 20-1

2 Unburnt Loveberry Swearingen 20-1

Exotic possibilities

The first race begins a 50-cent Pick-4, and I believe the first can be covered using three horses. I believe the second race will come down to SOUTHERN CENTS and LIL RESPECT, so we'll get by cheap. I like my top three selections in the third race and will not spread beyond those. The fourth leg is a single for me using DICHOTOMY, but if she doesn't draw in than the strategy is to spread out. The late double starts in the eighth, and I'll only use LONE SAILOR in the eighth. I'll use no more than three in the ninth.

Sports on 01/31/2020