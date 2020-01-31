Senate to vote on Trump trial witnesses with end in sight

Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, talks to reporters as he arrives at the Capitol for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump appeared headed for impeachment acquittal as senators prepared on Friday to reject efforts to call more witnesses and moved to start bringing a close to only the third impeachment trial in American history.

The timing of a final vote on Trump was still uncertain. But the outcome was increasingly clear after a key Republican, Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, announced he didn't need to see or hear more testimony. He said the Democrats had proved their case, that Trump abused power and obstructed Congress, but he did not think Trump's actions rose to the impeachable level.

[Video not loading above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/impeachment]

Eager for acquittal, the president and his allies in the Republican majority are brushing past new revelations from John Bolton, his former national security adviser, as well as historic norms that could make this the first Senate impeachment trial without witnesses. They resisted any efforts by Democrats to keep the proceedings going for weeks.

Voting on the witness question was expected late Friday after hours of debate, with other votes stretching well into the evening. The timing was not set.

Democrats warned the outcome won't mean a true acquittal for Trump but a cover-up.

"They're about to dismiss this with a shrug and a 'Who cares?'" said the Senate's third-ranking Democrat, Patty Murray of Washington. "The full truth will come out."

The impeachment of the president is playing out in an election year before a divided nation. Primary voting begins Monday in Iowa and Trump wants action on his trial finished in time for his State of the Union address next Tuesday.

Protesters stood outside the Capitol as senators arrived on Friday, but few visitors have been watching from the Senate galleries.

Check back for updates and read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.