Shots at rally end in India arrest

Indian Muslim women observe two minutes of silence to mark the death anniversary of India's independence leader Mahatma Gandhi during a protest against a new citizenship law that opponents say threatens India's secular identity, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The new citizenship law and a proposed National Register of Citizens have brought thousands of protesters out in the streets in many cities and towns since Parliament approved the measure on Dec. 11. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

NEW DELHI -- Indian police on Thursday detained a man accused of firing a pistol near a university in New Delhi where students were protesting a new citizenship law that excludes Muslims.

The man challenged protesters as they started marching from the university to the mausoleum of India's independence leader Mohandas Gandhi on his death anniversary, said Ahmed Azeem, a Jamia Millia Islamia University spokesman.

The shooting injured one student in the hand. An eyewitness said the man fired the shot when the police tried to overpower him.

The man's name wasn't officially released, but as he was taken away by police, the man told reporters he was named "Ram Bhakt Gopal." Ram Bhakt means a devotee of the Hindu god Rama.

A man with a Facebook account under the same name livestreamed himself near the campus shortly before firing his pistol.

Chinmay Biswal, a senior police officer, said police were investigating the shooting.

Gandhi was shot dead by a Hindu extremist during a prayer meeting in the Indian capital in 1948 because he was considered sympathetic toward Muslims during the partition of the Indian subcontinent by British colonialists in 1947 into secular India and Islamic Pakistan.

Separately, about 1,000 protesters, including a large number of women carrying Gandhi's portraits, assembled at the 17th century Jama Masjid. They sang India's national anthem after they were prevented by the police from marching to Gandhi's mausoleum nearby.

"Stop hatred, Unite India," "Where is secularism?" said the placards carried by the protesters, some of whom also waved India's national flag.

Protests against a citizenship law that provides fast-track naturalization for those fleeing religious persecution from several countries, but not Muslims, have brought tens of thousands of people from different faiths and backgrounds together across the country, in part because the law is seen by critics as part of a larger threat to the secular fabric of Indian society.

A Section on 01/31/2020