State Sports Briefs

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Gilliam paces SAU in victory

Gabe Gilliam's three-pointer with 6:28 left to play gave Southern Arkansas University the lead for good in a 65-63 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State on Thursday in Weatherford, Okla.

Gilliam finished with 22 points to lead SAU (10-9, 7-6 Great American Conference). Devante Brooks added 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Damion Thornton's 14 points and 11 rebounds paced Southwestern Oklahoma State (9-10, 5-8).

In other Great American Conference games Thursday, Emir Ahmedic had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Tyler Hutchieson added 18 points for Harding University (7-12, 2-11) in a 108-70 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State (16-4,10-3) in Durant, Okla. ... Raekwon Rogers had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Henderson State University (14-5, 9-4) in a 71-67 loss to Southern Nazarene (15-6, 9-4) in Bethany, Okla. ... Allie Freeman and Raymond Harris each had 15 points for Ouachita Baptist University (7-10, 5-8) in a 64-62 victory over Oklahoma Baptist (12-7, 7-6) in Shawnee, Okla. ... R.J. Glasper had 26 points and Devante Brooks added 23 points for Arkansas Tech University (11-8, 7-6) in a 93-78 loss to East Central (Okla.) (14-5, 8-5) in Ada, Okla. ... KJ Lesure's 30 points powered the University of Arkansas at Monticello (12-8, 6-7) in a 70-68 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State (6-13, 3-10) in Alva, Okla.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Caples' late effort powers Harding

Carissa Caples scored nine consecutive points to start the fourth quarter and finished with 25 to lead Harding University to a 71-59 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State on Thursday in Durant, Okla.

Caples made 8 of 16 shots, including four three-pointers, and had her second game this season with more than 20 points. Jordan Elder added 13 points and Cheyenne Brown had 10 points for Harding (12-7, 9-4 Great American Conference).

Katie Webb led Southeastern Oklahoma State (13-4, 10-3) with 16 points.

In other Great American Conference games Thursday, Kaley Shipman scored 22 points and Lycia Peevy added 19 points to lead Arkansas Tech University (12-5, 9-4) to an 81-78 victory over East Central (Okla.) (4-15, 2-11) in Ada, Okla. ... Kisi Young had 14 points for Southern Arkansas University (13-6, 7-6) in a 103-85 loss to Southwestern Oklahoma State (13-6, 8-5) in Weatherford, Okla. ... Karrington Whaley and Maci Mains each scored 18 points for Henderson State (13-6, 8-5) in a 79-71 loss to Southern Nazarene (12-5, 9-4) in Bethany, Okla. ... Maija Gertsone powered Ouachita Baptist University (4-15, 1-12) with 25 points in a 72-65 loss to Oklahoma Baptist (6-14, 1-12) in Shawnee, Okla. ... Berniezha Tidwell scored 17 points for the University of Arkansas at Monticello (13-6, 8-5) in a 68-51 loss to Northwestern Oklahoma State (10-9, 6-7) in Alva, Okla.

BOWLING

Finals set for PBA Jonesboro Open

Kyle Troup of Taylorsville, N.C., won 13 of his 16 matches Thursday at HiJinx Family Entertainment Center in Jonesboro to earn the top berth in Saturday's stepladder finals for the PGA Jonesboro Open.

The finals will air live on Fox Sports1 at 3:30 p.m.

Troup, a three-time PBA Tour winner, qualifying with a 30-game total of 7,203 pins, beat A.J, Johnson of Oswego, Ill., by a 102-pin margin to earn the top berth in the stepladder finals.

Saturday's finals will open with No. 5 seed Tommy Jones (6,963) of Simpsonville, S.C., against Chris Barnes (7,063) of Double Oak, Texas. Both are PBA Hall of Famers. The winner of that match will take on Australia's Jason Belmonte (7,079), a five-time PBA Player of the Year and the winner of 23 PBA events. Johnson enters the semifinals seeking his first PBA victory.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 01/31/2020