Thursday's high school basketball roundups

GIRLS

MAMMOTH SPRING 43, HILLCREST 39 Terra Godwin led the Lady Bears (19-6, 7-0) with 25 points in a 1A-3 victory over the Lady Screamin' Eagles. Lauren Mitchell added 10 for Mammoth Spring.

MARMADUKE 44, RECTOR 23 Heidi Robinson had 15 points and 5 rebounds as Marmaduke (23-8, 10-2 2A-3) completed a season sweep over the Lady Cougars. Reesa Hampton had 11 points, 5 assists and 3 steals for the Lady Greyhounds. The victory also clinched second in the conference for Marmaduke and a bye to regionals.

WALNUT RIDGE 71, RIVERCREST 48 Bailey Augustine and Chloe Davis each scored 31 points as Walnut Ridge (18-3, 1-2 3A-3) whipped the Lady Colts. Davis hit nine three-pointers for the Lady Bobcats, who won their fifth game in a row.

BOYS

HILLCREST 51, MAMMOTH SPRING 48 Caleb James' 21 points helped Hillcrest (25-2, 10-1) take a half-game lead over Ridgefield Christian in the 1A-3 standings. Trevor Nunnally tossed in 17 points for the Screamin' Eagles.

MANILA 64, OSCEOLA 55 Daley Belew scored 24 points and Ty Wagner had 20 as Manila (18-5, 10-3 3A-3) beat the Seminoles for the second time in less than a week. Greg Hooks finished with 25 points and Dan Newson had 15 for Osceola (7-5, 7-4).

THE NEW SCHOOL 51, KINGSTON 50 Chase Ammons hit a free throw with five seconds remaining for The New School (26-1, 8-0 1A-1). Ammons had 17 points for the Cougars. Jan Sturner added 13 points while Filip Obradovic contributed 11 points and 15 rebounds for The New School.

Sports on 01/31/2020