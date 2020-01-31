Sections
Breaking: Westrock Coffee to buy N.C. company for $405M, establish Little Rock headquarters
Top teams headed to Razorback Invitational

by Bob Holt | Today at 1:51 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas coach Lance Harter watches Saturday, April 27, 2019, during the National Relay Championships at John McDonnell Field on the campus of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. ( Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas' No. 3-ranked women's track and field team and No. 15 men's team will be joined by plenty of talent this weekend at the Razorback Invitational.

"This will probably be the best track meet up to the SEC Championships," Razorbacks women's Coach Lance Harter said. "It's loaded."

At a glance

Razorback Invitational

WHEN Today and Saturday

WHERE Randal Tyson Center, Fayetteville

WHO Nationally-ranked women’s teams competing are No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Arkansas, No. 4 Texas, No. 6 LSU, No. 11 Florida, No. 17 Oregon and No. 19 Stanford. Ranked men’s teams are No. 2 LSU, No. 4 Texas, No. 7 Florida, No. 15 Arkansas, No. 17 Oregon and No. 24 Missouri. Among other teams are Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Purdue.

EVENT TIMES Prime time for events will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today and 1 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The meet begins at 11:30 a.m. today and 10:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Other ranked women's teams competing today and Saturday at the Randal Tyson Center in addition to Arkansas are No. 2 Georgia, No. 4 Texas, No. 6 LSU, No. 11 Florida, No. 17 Oregon and No. 19 Stanford.

Nationally-ranked men's teams along with Arkansas include No. 2 LSU, No. 4 Texas, No. 7 Florida, No. 17 Oregon and No. 24 Missouri.

"Great competition across the board," Razorbacks men's Coach Chris Bucknam said.

"There won't be an event that isn't national caliber for sure."

Harter and Bucknam said the prime time events will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today and 1 p.m. to 4:15 p.m on Saturday.

Events today will be highlighted by the women's pentathlon and men's heptathlon, the 200 meters, distance medley relays, high jump and pole vault.

Saturday's events include the 60 meters, 60-meter hurdles, mile, 800, 3,000, triple jump, conclusion of the heptathlon and the 1,600 relays.

Harter estimated there will be 20 to 30 athletes competing at the meet who will represent their countries at the Olympics this summer in Tokyo.

"I've received a number of phone calls from the various coaches that are coming here, wanting to set up races to basically just run fast," Harter said. "If you don't run fast, you could get run over.

"I think the competition in each and every race is going to be very special."

Bucknam said the events will be scored as they would at a conference or national meet.

"We're looking forward to knocking heads with these teams and seeing where we stand at the end of January," Bucknam said.

"We've got a month after this before the SEC Championships. So we're just really looking forward to seeing where our team stands and see how we compete."

The SEC Championship are Feb. 28-29 in College Station, Texas, and the NCAA Championships are March 13-14 in Albuquerque, N.M.

