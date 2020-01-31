Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

UA cancels study abroad trips planned for China

by Jaime Adame | Today at 4:19 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Kassandra Salazar (left), a sophomore at the University of Arkansas from Rogers, speaks Tuesday, April 5, 2016, to a group of 11th-grade students from Heritage High School in Rogers as they walk past Old Main while on a tour of the university campus in Fayetteville. ( NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo / Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has canceled three planned study abroad trips to China, a university spokeswoman said Friday.

The faculty-led trips had been scheduled for May and this summer, said Amy Unruh, a UA spokeswoman.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of State updated its advisory for China to “Do Not Travel,” citing the emergence of the coronavirus.

The university notified students earlier this week that the trips were canceled, Unruh said.

"Our Study Abroad office is working with faculty to consider alternative plans for students who can experience the same educational outcomes in different locations,” Unruh said in an email.

In a phone interview, Unruh said deadlines were approaching for students to make financial commitments for the faculty-led study abroad trips.

“We felt like it was in their best interest to make the decision before they were committed to a trip,” Unruh said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT