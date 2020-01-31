UA cancels study abroad trips planned for China

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has canceled three planned study abroad trips to China, a university spokeswoman said Friday.

The faculty-led trips had been scheduled for May and this summer, said Amy Unruh, a UA spokeswoman.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of State updated its advisory for China to “Do Not Travel,” citing the emergence of the coronavirus.

The university notified students earlier this week that the trips were canceled, Unruh said.

"Our Study Abroad office is working with faculty to consider alternative plans for students who can experience the same educational outcomes in different locations,” Unruh said in an email.

In a phone interview, Unruh said deadlines were approaching for students to make financial commitments for the faculty-led study abroad trips.

“We felt like it was in their best interest to make the decision before they were committed to a trip,” Unruh said.