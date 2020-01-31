Wallace achieves dream with grandparents' support

Jackie Wallace wasn’t keen about her grandson, outside linebacker Catrell Wallace, playing football.

But when the Bryant native signed with Arkansas in December, she shed tears.

“It brings me to tears. I am so so very proud of him,” Jackie Wallace said. “This has been a dream of his since he was little. Him and his dad that’s what they use to talk about, so for him to realize his dream, it’s just awesome to me.”

Wallace (6-6, 212 pounds) inked with the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Virginia, Houston, Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech and Louisiana-Monroe.

Born in Arkansas, he moved to Minnesota before moving back in the third grade to live with his grandmother and grandfather, Ronald. Catrell Wallace's father is deceased.

Catrell Wallace will make his official visit to Arkansas this weekend and will be accompanied by his grandparents.

He initially started playing flag football in the fourth grade. That led to tackle football.

“I started off playing that and one day my cousins were playing tackle football," Catrell Wallace said, "and I snuck off with them to play because I wanted to see what it’s like and I tried out for the team and I made it.”

Jackie Wallace wasn’t always in the stands when he first started playing football.

“My grandmother didn’t make a lot of my football games because she didn’t like how violent it was, but my grandpa made all the basketball and football games,” Catrell Wallace said. “During the summer they came for a few AAU games for basketball.”

His grandmother warmed up to the idea of him playing football.

“Well he just really loved it and as much as I didn't like it, I wanted to make him happy,” she said.

Once he got on the field and didn’t get injured, his grandmother was relieved.

“He was pretty good at it and I started enjoying it a little bit more since he didn't get hurt,” she said, laughing.

The physical part of football bothered Jackie Wallace.

“She would ask after every game, why I have to do the kids like that,” Catrell Wallace said.

He had a simple reply.

“They shouldn’t have come on the field,” he said.

Catrell Wallace is his grandmother’s “baby."

“I get as nervous when he’s playing basketball,” she said. “I’m just an overprotective grandmother. That just explains it all. He’s been my baby. I have two other grandsons, but he’s the baby.”

“He’s different from my other grandsons because they have their parents. He doesn’t. I’m his grandmother and his mother, and my husband is his father and his grandfather. He lives with me, so that makes him my baby.”

Being able to play on a scholarship at Arkansas, lessens the load on his grandparents.

“They mean the world to me,” Catrell Wallace said. “Really this is all for them. It’s a little bit for me, but really not to have them have to pay for my college and being able to support them and myself means a lot.”

He’s appreciative of having his grandparents being there for him.

“It means a lot, a lot of kids don’t have the opportunity to have the support of their grandparents or parents,” Catrell Wallace said.

“You can spoil your grandkids and send them home,” Jackie Wallace said. “You still want to spoil him because he’s your grandson, but you can’t send him home, so then you just have to deal with it. That was truly the biggest thing.”

She’s proud of the young man he's become.

“He’s a good kid,” she said. “He’s just a wonderful kid. I’m just overjoyed how he turned out. You never know with his situation. It could’ve went either way.”