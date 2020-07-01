Troopers: Pine Bluff crash kills 18-year-old motorcyclist

An 18-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday after he lost control of the vehicle and crashed in Pine Bluff, state police said.

Ethan Traugott of Pine Bluff was riding a Yamaha north around 2:50 p.m. on Arkansas 54 near Camden Cutoff Road when he tried to avoid another vehicle and the motorcycle went down, according to a preliminary report.

He was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he died of his injuries around 7 p.m., the report states.

Later, around 3 a.m. Wednesday, a 50-year-old Ozark man died after a pickup flipped, state police said.

Larry Amonette was a passenger in a Dodge Ram 1500 headed west on Wire Road in Ozark when it veered off the road, a separate report states. It rolled three times, troopers said, before hitting a home. According to state police, Amonette was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday morning, 24-year-old Maisy Risner died after her Chevrolet hit the rear end of a Ford on Arkansas 119 in Osceola, state police said. Risner, who was from Osceola, was transported to a hospital but later died.

Troopers said the weather was clear, and the road was dry at the time of each of the wrecks.

At least 281 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.