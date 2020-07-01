4 injured in Faulkner County shooting, authorities say

A Faulkner County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this photo.
Authorities are investigating after two men and two women were shot and injured in Faulkner County on Tuesday night.
Deputies responding to a shooting call at a DoubleBee's gas station, 4 N. Broadview St. in Greenbrier at about 9:30 p.m. found the four, who were reportedly involved in a shooting off of Arkansas 225 E, a Facebook post by the Faulkner County sheriff's office states.
The four were transported to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, authorities said. None of the injured men and women were named in the post.
The sheriff's office believes the shooting was an isolated incident, the post states.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.