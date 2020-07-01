5 at Little Rock police training division test positive for covid-19

Five individuals at the Little Rock Police Department Training Division have tested positive for covid-19 and are in quarantine, the department announced Wednesday on Twitter.

One of individuals who tested positive is a sworn officer and the four others are all non-sworn. They did not come in contact with members of the public, according to the police department.

Police said the rest of the training division was tested for covid-19 without other positive results and that the training division building is being deep-cleaned.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported in May that the 16 recruits in the police academy class were still on track to graduate at the end of July despite the coronavirus outbreak. The academy was relying on personal protective equipment and temperature screenings to prevent the spread of the virus, though social distancing is not always possible in the training setting.