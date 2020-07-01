55-year-old in custody after woman shot in Little Rock

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A man faces multiple charges including first-degree battery after a woman was shot Tuesday afternoon in Little Rock.

Officers responded around 4:10 p.m. to a home on the 11600 block of Warren Road after reports of a shooting, according to a police report.

Police found 58-year-old Deborah Williams suffering from a gunshot wound in the leg, spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said, and she was taken to UAMS Medical Center. The injury was not considered life-threatening.

Witnesses said 55-year-old Johnny Parks had come to the house and “began threatening to shoot everyone,” according to the report. Williams went outside to talk to him, the report states, and he brandished a gun, “a struggle ensued,” according to the report, and Williams was shot.

Another woman at the scene was able to get the weapon from Parks and turned it over to police.

Officers began to arrest Parks, who was described in the report as intoxicated, and while trying to “reposition” him the cruiser, police say Parks bit an officer.

Parks was taken first to UAMS Medical Center because he was intoxicated then to the Pulaski County jail, according to the report.

He faces charges of first-degree battery, second-degree battery, possession of a firearm by certain persons and public intoxication.