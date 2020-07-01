Allman Brothers' 50th anniversary concert available to watch online

FILE - This undated file photo, shows members of the Allman Brothers Band, from left, Dickey Betts, Duane Allman, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks, Gregg Allman and Jai Johanny "Jaimoe" Johanson, eating at the H&H Restaurant in downtown Macon, Ga. (The Macon Telegraph via AP, File)

The Brothers, featuring some of the band members and family of The Allman Brothers Band, plus others, will be the subject of a streaming concert at 7 p.m. Friday on nugs.tv, which will be available through Sunday.

Cost of the webcast is $12.99; the webcast plus MP3 is $22.99; 4K webcast is $19.99; and 4K webcast plus MP3 is $29.99.

The concert, which took place March 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York, was held to honor the 50th anniversary of the band.

Those who purchase the live broadcast will be able to watch the rebroadcast in their “stash” on nugs.tv.

The Brothers lineup featured: Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks on guitar, Oteil Burbridge on bass, Reese Wynans on keyboards, Marc Quinones on percussion, Jaimoe and Duane Trucks on drums, with Chuck Leavell, a special guest on keyboards.

Audio of the show will also be available; it will be released at 6 p.m. Friday. Audio can be pre-ordered in various formats, including CDs, regular downloads, high-definition DSD downloads, plus Sony 360 Reality Audio immersive sound in the Nugs app for those with a hi-fi subscription.