Alumnus donates land to university to sell

FAYETTEVILLE -- A North Carolina man has given real estate valued at $317,000 to support architecture studies at the University of Arkansas.

Tom Rowland, a 1967 UA graduate, said he was "intrigued" by UA efforts to use timber in building designs. A gallery will be named for him at the university's planned Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation, pending final approval.

"As a longtime absentee timberland owner in South Arkansas, making a gift to this project resonated with me. My son-in-law is an architect and my daughter is an accomplished designer, so putting all that together just made sense," Rowland said.

Peter MacKeith, dean of UA's Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, said he was "deeply grateful" to Rowland.

"Following on the inspirational lead gift by John Ed and Isabel Anthony to name the center overall, Tom's gift values the presence of an exhibition space for the building, firmly establishing a gallery that will provide faculty and students opportunities to display the innovative work undertaken in the teaching and research activities of the center," MacKeith said.

Rowland grew up in Little Rock and played basketball for the Razorbacks. He was president of First Brands Corporation in Connecticut.

Jennifer Holland, a UA spokeswoman, said Rowland provided an appraisal for the south Arkansas land given to the university. The UA Foundation will sell the property, Holland said.