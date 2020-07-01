Attorney General Rutledge announces gubernatorial bid

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Wednesday that she is running for the Republican nomination for governor in 2022.

She joins Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin in seeking the GOP nomination. In August, Griffin said he is running for governor in 2022. Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Senate President Pro Tempore Jim Hendren have said they also are considering a bid for the GOP nomination for governor in 2022.

“After months of people asking me when I am going to announce my intentions and my decision, I wanted to get out in front because the future of Arkansas is at stake,” Rutledge said in an interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “As we have got through the last several months through this pandemic, we have seen the need — and Gov. [Asa] Hutchinson has underlined and underscored the importance — of having a trusted leader at the head of our state.”

Rutledge has served as attorney general since 2015.