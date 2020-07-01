EDITORIAL: All aboard!

Fasten your seatbelts, because while covid-19 numbers continue to spike in Arkansas and across the U.S., some companies are ready to move forward. And at a breakneck speed.

American Airlines announced last week it will forgo social distancing by selling middle seats once more.

"American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity [this] week, ending any effort to promote social distancing on its planes while the United States sets records for new reported cases of the coronavirus. American's move matches the policy of United Airlines but contrasts sharply with rivals that limit bookings to create space between passengers to minimize the risk of contagion," the Associated Press reported.

American cuts the big four airlines down the middle in terms of handling the pandemic. Delta and Southwest have both announced plans to keep some form of social distancing until at least September.

Consider that American Airlines is headquartered in Fort Worth, and Texas just had to close bars down again last week due to a spike in covid-19 cases. What irony.

Most Americans are hunkered down in the grips of this pandemic. Are middle seats on airplanes that crucial right now? And didn't the American taxpayer just bail out American Airlines and other airlines a couple months ago? Has the money already drained to such a point that middle seats must suddenly be filled again?

Cramming passengers in a pressurized tube thousands of feet in the sky for hours at a time already makes for close quarters. Having the extra space between passengers isn't just a perk or nicety (something long thought extinct on airlines). It's a necessity for health.

Making masks mandatory is a good step, but that is most effective when paired with social distancing. And sure, passengers aren't exactly six feet away when you leave the middle seat empty, but four feet is better than nothing.

Customers have already taken to Twitter to voice their frustrations with this decision (as is custom). Hopefully their voices will reach the right ears. If movie theaters are going to operate at reduced capacity for the foreseeable future, airlines should as well. Anywhere people are packed for hours at a time should.