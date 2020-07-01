Employees' covid-19 exposure causes closures at area restaurants

Hill Station is closed for at least one day this week after an employee tested positive for covid-19. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Several Central Arkansas restaurants have temporarily closed their doors while dealing with employees’ exposure to covid-19.

Trio’s, 8201 Cantrell Road in Little Rock, closed through Thursday while they wait for covid-19 test results from a member of the staff.

"We want to be completely transparent and accountable as we take precautions to protect our team and you," said owner-chef Capi Peck on Facebook, where the restaurant will post updates.

Meanwhile, Daniel Bryant — owner of Hill Station, 2712 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock — closed the restaurant Tuesday and Wednesday after being notified that an employee had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We do not believe the employee contracted the virus at Hill Station and they have not been in the restaurant for at least 10 days," Bryant posted Tuesday on Facebook, adding that the state Health Department has said that "due to the large amount of time that has passed since the employee last worked, and the minimal contact they had with customers and staff, we are at low risk of further spread."

Because the restaurant was going to be closed Saturday-Sunday for the July 4 weekend, "it is possible we will decide to not to open the restaurant for the rest of the week while we await further information," Bryant wrote.

Bryant expects to update his post on Thursday.

Per a post on its Facebook page, Petit & Keet, 1620 Market St., Little Rock, will be closed through July 6, “out of an abundance of caution for our employees and patrons,” after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus after traveling out of state.

The Pantry, 11401 N. Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock, which had been closed so employees could be tested after a staff member had been exposed to covid-19, reopened Tuesday.

And as of Tuesday, Mike’s Place, 808 Front St., Conway, which just reopened June 1, has closed its dining room and gone to to-go/curbside-only service until further notice. Owner and namesake Mike Coats posted Monday on Facebook that “we have had an employee contacted from a local venue due to a positive case. All guests and employees have been contacted by local health dept. that had been exposed.”