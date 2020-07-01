Fort Smith police arrest shooting suspect

Derrick Walters
FORT SMITH -- Police on Tuesday arrested Derrick Walters in connection with a shooting Saturday.
Officers responded to a report of several gun shots in the 3000 block of Reed Lane, according to a department news release.
They learned someone fired several rounds into the windows of a home there. The Police Department's criminal investigations division was able to identify Walters as the suspect during the investigation, and obtained an arrest warrant for four counts of a terroristic act.
The division found Walters, 21, at a home in the 4600 block of Summit Drive on Tuesday. Walters was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.
