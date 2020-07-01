GOLF Two share first-round lead at Stacy Lewis Invitational

Leigh Chien opened defense of her Stacy Lewis All-Star Invitational championship by sinking birdie putts on three of her first six holes to fire a 3-under 69 Tuesday in the first round at The Blessings Golf Club.

Chien, the No. 31 ranked player in the Rolex Junior Rankings, said her familiarity with the course in Johnson was beneficial to her opening round.

"This course, it sets up good for a player who hits it straight and has good touch putting," Chien said after her round. "After last year I had a good idea of how to play each hole, so I think that was an advantage."

While Chien went low Tuesday, she did not go alone.

Caiya (Flora) Zhang matched Chien's 69 with as she caught fire on the back nine with four birdies to shoot a 32 on the back side and a 69 for the round. Mara Janes is two shots back after firing a 71 on Tuesday.

"My putting was really good, especially on the back nine," Zhang said. "That's what helped me today. The course in terms of condition was great. Today was the first time for me to play this course and it's really challenging."

Zhang said patience would be the key over the next two days of the 54-hole event.

"Today I was able to stay calm and I will have to do that," she said. "There is not any hold that would be considered easy, so I have to stay focused and keep the ball in play and give myself birdie chances."

Byungho Lee is the leader on the boys' side after the first round. The Houston native said his irons were working well Tuesday and Lee finished the round at 2-under with an opening 70.

"The greens here are beautiful," Lee said of The Blessings course. "They were super fast and that's the way I like them. This is really an amazing course."

The ninth-grader started playing golf at the age of 9 with his father, who was in golf course management. Prior to taking up golf, Lee was into ice hockey, like the namesake from the popular Adam Sandler movie "Happy Gilmore."

"I've seen the movie lots of times," Lee laughed. "So yeah, it's a Happy Gilmore thing for me from hockey to golf.

Lee said covid-19 has not impacted his golf game much, getting to compete in a number of tournaments in the Texas AJGA tour before this week.

"I was happy with my round, but there is a lot more golf to be played the next two days," he said. "I have to just continue to keep it on the fairway."

There are five golfers two shots back of Lee heading into today's second round after opening with 72s. Defending champion You Seong Choi shot a 5-over 77 on Tuesday.