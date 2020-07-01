• Susan Anderson, an expectant mother, was already feeling the need to push and was just steps away from entering a birthing center in Margate, Fla., when she was recorded on a doorbell camera giving birth standing up, with the help of a midwife who caught the baby.

• Katie Bausler, spokeswoman for a hospital in Juneau, Alaska, said one person was flown to a Seattle hospital and two others were treated and released after a humpback whale collided with a boat outside Auke Bay, north of Juneau.

• King Philippe of Belgium marked the 60th anniversary of the end of the country's colonial rule by proclaiming his "deepest regrets" for the "acts of violence and cruelty" and the "suffering and humiliation" inflicted on millions of Africans when Belgium ruled over what is now Congo.

• Leslie Reynolds, chief ranger of the Cape Cod National Seashore, warned that while beaches and towns may be quiet because of the coronavirus pandemic, tourists need to be wary of another summer visitor: great white sharks, which move close to shore and pose a threat to swimmers.

• John Tory, the mayor of Canada's largest city, Toronto, wants to make mask-wearing mandatory in public indoor spaces, saying leaders must do everything they can to avoid the coronavirus flare-ups seen in other places, such as the United States.

• Steve Avery, an Atlanta police officer, said one person died and several others were injured when an SUV crashed into a hospital emergency room lobby after the driver, arriving for an appointment, lost control and veered into the building.

• Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, gave tacit approval for sun worshippers to slather away, signing into law a measure that preempts community bans on sunscreen containing oxybenzone and octinoxate, including one imposed by Key West to protect reef ecosystems.

• Chris Geremia, a bison biologist at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, said a bison likely felt threatened when it gored a 72-year-old California woman who had gotten within 10 feet of it while trying to take a photo.

• Tricia Hurt, her husband, Brian, and their son, Brady, were fishing in a boat when they went to the rescue of a young bear that was struggling to breathe as it swam across a Wisconsin lake, with the family pulling a clear plastic cheese ball container off its head to enable the bear to safely swim to shore.