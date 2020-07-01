Symbols of Jim Crow

There can be no doubt that Confederate statues and flags are symbols of racism. If the South had won the war, slavery would have been the law of the land. Putting up monuments in town squares and state capitals in the early 1900s was symbolic of Jim Crow intimidation after Reconstruction. It was meant to show the black community that whites were back in control for good. It would be another 50 years before civil rights and voting rights were enacted because they were needed for equal justice. Here we are after another 50 years, still trying to find a way so all are treated equally.

It is not erasing history to relegate Civil War images to museums and battlefields which put them in their proper context. Putting them on city and state property gave those governments a tacit approval of racism whether intentional or not. Not everyone has fond memories of the antebellum South. It will make us all feel welcomed when all symbols of any type of racism are gone and we can say we are Americans without distinction to race or region of the country.

ED PARKS

Rogers

Petulance of toddlers

Impressions while running errands at noon on Monday: One in three "mask-free" and walking around with chips on their shoulders, waiting for someone to say "No" so they can throw a temper tantrum like a 2-year-old.

GENE REID

Little Rock

Reflections on my life

I'd say it has been a pretty good life. Before I turned 13, I prayed, God, please let me pass to the eighth grade; before I turned 16, please let me live long enough to get my driver's license; before 20, I hope I live long enough to have sex.

After that milestone, life just became a blur of things I had to do, along with many joys and sorrows, until I reached about 60. Then I began to think: Will I live long enough to retire? That happened a little more than a year ago. Social Security, a pension, savings and a wonderful family were a welcome reminder that my life has been fruitful. At 70, retired, I began to think about the end of my life. Nowhere, not once in my 70-plus years, did I imagine I would watch now over 125,000 of my fellow citizens, and possibly even myself, fall to a pandemic that could have been greatly held in check if my president had not been focused on himself.

Every other president in my lifetime, even the ones I did not vote for, at the very least were decent human beings, capable of caring for, and acting to preserve, the very thing that did make us a great nation ... for all of us. It did not have to be this way.

PHIL MARIAGE

Hot Springs

Don't praise traitors

My great-grandfather fought with Hood's Brigade during the Civil War, including at Gettysburg. The South's loss on that battlefield, followed by Lee's retreat, ended the South's traitorous struggle to undo the USA.

The victorious North required emancipation of all slaves. The KKK arose in 1865 to strike fear among recently freed men, women and children, and Southern states passed anti-­loitering laws meant to imprison and enslave black men.

Hauled before a court and unable to pay their fines for supposedly loitering, black men found themselves damned once again. White-owned mining companies paid fines on behalf of black men who found themselves indentured to those companies.

Most victims of this sordid affair did not survive, according to "Slavery By Another Name: The Re-Enslavement of Black Americans from the Civil War to World War II" by Douglas A. Blackmon. A must-read if we hope to glimpse and maybe understand a wretched past that keeps poking its diseased head into our time, such as in the writings and speeches of Tom Cotton.

Civil War monuments were erected over decades to celebrate traitors of the nation and humanity as Southern heroes. Yet those men had sought to maintain and advance slavery throughout the South and into territories that were not yet incorporated.

Monuments and the Confederate flag perpetuate a cynical narrative we must put to rest along with those like my great-grandfather who fought for an ideology we should all reject. We must not hide the ugly truths behind Southern enslavement, nor should we glorify them.

Reparations to those whose forebears were denied their rights should happen through better-funded public schools and universities to truly serve black children and young adults because better-educated minds provide a generational emancipation long overdue.

BOB REYNOLDS

Conway

Because money talks

Here's how to get everybody in Arkansas to wear a mask: "You could win $5, $50, even $50,000! Simply be spotted by our Mystery Millionaire wearing your face mask. Winners will be randomly selected daily at locations throughout the state."

You're welcome.

GARY WEIDNER

Fayetteville