Tulsa officer shot in traffic stop dies

TULSA -- One of the two Tulsa police officers who were shot during a traffic stop has died, authorities said Tuesday.

Police Chief Wendell Franklin said Sgt. Craig Johnson died Tuesday. He said Johnson was shot multiple times during the Monday attack, including one shot that was "critical."

Johnson and rookie officer Aurash Zarkeshan were shot about 3:30 a.m. Monday during a traffic stop. David Anthony Ware, 32, was arrested after a search that lasted more than seven hours.

The officers were trying to get Ware out of the vehicle, and one officer had already deployed a Taser and pepper spray in an attempt to remove him, according to reports. Once out, Ware pulled a handgun and fired multiple rounds, Franklin said.

A motive for the shooting was unclear. Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said Ware had no known bias against the police.

McGrath bests Booker in Kentucky vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath overcame a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination Tuesday, fending off progressive Charles Booker to set up a bruising, big-spending showdown with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Voting ended June 23, but it took a week until McGrath could be declared the winner because of the race's tight margins and a deluge of mail-in ballots. The outcome seemed a certainty early in the campaign but became tenuous as Booker's profile surged as the Black state lawmaker highlighted protests against the deaths of Black Americans in encounters with police.

With 99% of precincts reporting Tuesday afternoon, unofficial tallies gave her an 11,832-vote advantage over Booker out of nearly 531,000 votes cast. McConnell, a key ally to President Donald Trump, already breezed to victory in the GOP primary in his bid for a seventh term.

Kentucky switched to widespread absentee voting amid the coronavirus pandemic, and election officials needed days to count ballots.

Ruling stalls Trump niece's tell-all book

A tell-all book by President Donald Trump's niece cannot be published until a New York judge decides the merits of claims by the president's brother that its publication would violate a pact among family members, a judge said Tuesday.

State Supreme Court Judge Hal B. Greenwald in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., issued an order requiring the niece, Mary Trump, and her publisher to explain why they should not be blocked from publishing the book: "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." A hearing was set for July 10.

The book, scheduled to be published July 28, was written by Mary Trump, the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president's elder brother, who died in 1981. An online description of it says it reveals "a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse."

Greenwald banned "publishing, printing or distributing any book or any portions thereof" before he decides the validity of Robert S. Trump's claims.

Robert Trump argues that Mary Trump must comply with a written agreement among family members who settled a dispute over Fred Trump's will that a book about them cannot be published without their permission.

Bid to end clinic funding called illegal

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that lawmakers violated the state constitution when they tried to end all government funding of Planned Parenthood.

The 6-1 ruling scraps a provision in a state budget law forbidding Medicaid reimbursements to any Planned Parenthood clinic, even those that don't provide abortions. That means the state will once again be required to pay Planned Parenthood for preventative health care and family planning for Medicaid patients.

"Today is a victory for Planned Parenthood patients who rely on public health insurance programs to stay healthy," M'Evie Mead, director of policy and organizing at Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri, said in a statement.

Lawmakers were able to stop money from going to Planned Parenthood in fiscal 2019 by forgoing some federal funding to avoid requirements that the clinics be reimbursed if low-income patients go there for birth control, cancer screenings and other preventative care. Missouri instead used state money to pay for those services.

Planned Parenthood sued in response, arguing that some of its chapters provide preventative health care and not abortion, and shouldn't be financially penalized.

