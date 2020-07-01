​​​​​North Little Rock teen charged in Sunday homicide

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

North Little Rock police arrested a teenager Wednesday and charged him in the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning, according to a department news release.

D'Anthony Williams, 17, of North Little Rock has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and first-degree battery in the shooting death of Nicholas Menchue and the wounding of a second person, the release said. Menchue's body was found Sunday morning in the 2000 block of West Short 17th Street after police had been dispatched to an alley area south of 18th and Nanette streets.

Williams is scheduled to appear in North Little Rock District Court on Thursday at 9 a.m.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the news release.