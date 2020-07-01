Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• Janet Taylor, 56, of 3044 N. Gregg Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault and battery. Taylor was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Bella Vista

• Ray Kenton Lowery, 73, of 79 Branchwood Drive in Bella Vista was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Lowery was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Edward Andrew Kaczorowski, 55, of 9676 Henson Road in Bentonville was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Kaczorowski was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jeremy Jay Lafarlette, 26, of 8240 Lacroix in Decatur was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons and failure to comply with reporting requirements. Lafarlette was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Amanda Kay Fox, 29, of 1206 N. 15th St. in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Fox was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Chad Edward Smith, 37, of 9727 Bloomfield in Gentry was arrested Monday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Smith was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Joseph Bryan Rodrigues, 27, of 300 N.E. Moberly Lane in Bentonville was arrested Sunday in connection with three counts of aggravated assault. Rodrigues was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• James Robert Whited, 20, of 3305 S.W. I St. in Bentonville was arrested Sunday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Whited was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Farmington

• Waymon May, 51, of 813 W. Meadow Ave. in Farmington was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. May was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Justin Murphy, 37, of 1012 Holly St. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault and battery. Murphy was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Calvin Brady, 33, of 1101 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with residential burglary. Brady was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Dorrance Richardson, 34, of Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with breaking or entering. Richardson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Gravette

• Joshua Daniel White, 44, of 405 Atlanta S.E. in Gravette was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. White was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lowell

• Matthew Lee Bryner, 29, of 1215 W. Baylie Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Bryner was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Jason Albarran, 21, of 1503 W. Fourth St. in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Albarran was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Lindsey Huffman-Parks, 29, of 855 Vine St. in Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine. Huffman-Parks was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Mike Rutherford, 38, of 562 Daniel Place in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with rape. Rutherford was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Somphong Khamasa, 46, of 801 Thomas Blvd. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Khamasa was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Jason Leach, 45, of 804 S. Ash St. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Leach was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.