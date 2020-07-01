Off The Wire

BASEBALL

No virus disclosures in MLB

Trying to find out the status of a baseball player coming back from an ankle injury will definitely be easier than learning whether someone tested positive for covid-19. New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said during a conference call Tuesday that teams have not been given clearance to announce which players end up on the injured list due to covid-19. A positive test, medical recommendation or exposure to someone who has had the virus could all put players out of action. "I believe the information I've been given is that you'll be left to try to figure that out because we would not be [able to disclose]," Cashman said. "It would be a speculating circumstance." Nonbaseball-related injuries do not have to be explained in detail under terms of the collective bargaining agreement. Testing of players and staff will begin today as they report to their teams to resume workouts. They will be tested once every two days. Last week, Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies became the first Major League Baseball player known to have tested positive. According to reports, the All-Star outfielder was one of three Colorado players to have a positive test.

Baseball trading returns

The San Diego Padres have acquired middle infielder Jorge Mateo from the Oakland Athletics in the first trade since baseball resumed after a shutdown of more than three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Padres will send either a player or cash to the A's for Mateo, 25, who will be added to the player pool for the resumption of spring training. The Padres are scheduled to have their first workout Friday at Petco Park. Mateo is a former top prospect with the New York Yankees, who signed him as a non-drafted free agent at 17 out of the Dominican Republic. He is a .267 hitter in eight minor-league seasons. He was sent to Oakland in a 2017 trade. He was with Class AAA Las Vegas in 2019, hitting .289 and a minor league-leading 14 triples in 119 games.

Rockies OF to skip season

Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond plans to sit out this season to be with his family and help grow youth baseball in his hometown in Florida. Desmond, 34, wrote Monday night on Instagram that the "COVID-19 pandemic has made this baseball season one that is a risk I am not comfortable taking. ... With a pregnant wife and four young children who have lots of questions about what's going on in the world, home is where I need to be right now." Desmond, who hit .255 with 20 home runs in 140 games last season, had been due $5,555,556 for the prorated share of his $15 million salary, part of a $70 million, five-year contract.

GOLF

Sixth PGA player tests positive

Chad Campbell is the sixth player to test positive for covid-19 as the PGA Tour enters its fourth week of the restart. Campbell played the first event at Colonial near his home in Texas. He didn't play the past two weeks, then tested positive as part of the tour's pre-tournament screening process at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. The tour policy requires self-isolation for at least 10 days. Meanwhile, three players on the Korn Ferry Tour in Colorado have tested positive: Brandon Wu, Taylor Montgomery and Jonathan Hodge.