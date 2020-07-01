Officials identify homicide victim found in Little Rock home

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Officials have identified the victim of a homicide whose body was found over the weekend, according to a Wednesday press release from the Little Rock Police Department.

Shavone Williams, 30, was found late Sunday inside of a residence at 2409 Howard St. in Little Rock, located about 2 miles west of the Roosevelt Road exit off Interstate 30.

The home was previously occupied by Aloysius Keaton, the release said. Keaton was shot and killed on Saturday, the day before the body was found. According to state police, Keaton had stabbed an Arkansas Highway Police officer and was advancing on the trooper who shot him.

Williams was found under piles of clothing, and preliminary evidence suggested that the body had only been there a short time, according to the release. Her body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

Police said the investigation into Williams' death is ongoing.