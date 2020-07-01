OTHERS SAY: Play ball, sorta!

The Chicago Tribune

Fans of the national pastime, there is good news: The baseball gods have answered your prayers. The summer of 2020 will not be a total loss. The Major League Baseball season will be drastically abbreviated, short on spectators and different in ways that may cause purists to pound the ground with a Louisville Slugger. But finally, there is joy in Mudville.

After months of tedious bickering between players and owners, the latter exercised their prerogative to impose a solution. It features a 60-game season, with players reporting today and the season beginning July 23 or 24.

A warning, folks: It's gonna be a little weird, even aside from scheduling opening day well after the usual All-Star break. Speaking of which, there presumably won't be an All-Star break. At the outset, at least, the stands will be empty--which, granted, won't be an entirely new sight in Chicago. After all, this city's ballclubs have experienced a losing season or two.

We should all keep our expectations low. A mass outbreak of the virus could derail everything. But then, every baseball fan knows that the high hopes at the start of the season may end in tears.

Baseball in 2020 won't be quite what we'd all prefer. There is an upside, though, as former Yankees pitcher Mike Stanton pointed out: "This will be a year that everyone remembers. Everyone."