Ozark Regional Transit to close for Independence Day

A passenger steps off an Ozark Regional Transit bus in front of Hillcrest Towers on Center Street in Fayetteville in this December 2019 file photo. ( NWA Democrat-Gazette / David Gottschalk)
SPRINGDALE -- Ozark Regional Transit offices will be closed and all transit services -- including fixed bus routes, para-transit, demand/response and on-demand transit -- won't operate Friday in observance of Independence Day.
Offices and all routes will resume regular services Monday.
Ozark Transit has three fixed routes in Fayetteville, three in Springdale, two in Rogers and one in Bentonville.
