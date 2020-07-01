State sports brief

Motor sports

Hammer Hill Twin Bill set for I-30

Little Rock's I-30 Speedway will host the Hammer Hill Twin Bill tonight, featuring a Comp Cams Super Dirt Series late model event paying $4,000 to win as well as a sprint car event paying $2,000 to win.

It will be the first of four consecutive nights of racing for the CCSDS, each paying $4,000 to win. After tonight, the series will race at Thursday at Ark-La-Tex Speedway in Vivian, La., on Friday at LoneStar Speedway in Kilgore, Texas, and Saturday at Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La.

Entering tonight's event, Prattsville's Timothy Culp and Jesse Stovall of Billings, Mo., are tied for the series points lead, followed by Logan Martin of West Plains, Mo., Spencer Hughes of Meridian, Miss., and Rick Rickman of Columbus, Miss.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m, for tonight's event. Adult grandstand admission is $20 and kids aged 12 and under get in free. Pit passes are $35.