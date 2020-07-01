Suspect in '19 killing is found fit for trial

HOT SPRINGS -- A Pine Ridge man accused in the 2019 death of a Montgomery County man was found fit to proceed to trial after a mental-evaluation hearing Monday.

Keith Edward Ashlock, 59, has remained in custody in lieu of $200,000 bond since his arrest April 30, 2019. He is charged with first-degree murder, along with additional felony and misdemeanor charges of first-degree criminal mischief, fleeing in a vehicle and on foot, and obstructing government operations.

The charges stem from a pursuit by Garland County sheriff's deputies, who reported that they later found the body of the victim, 65-year- old Jimmy Fryar, in the trunk of Ashlock's car.

Ashlock pleaded innocent to all the charges July 1, 2019, in Garland County Circuit Court. On Feb. 26, his attorney, Clay Janske, filed a motion for a mental evaluation, noting he intended to put into issue Ashlock's fitness to proceed and the defense of mental disease or defect at the time of the killing.

Ashlock was found fit to proceed based on the findings of the evaluation by the State Hospital, and a hearing to determine the admissibility of any statements he made to sheriff's deputies is set for July 27.

Prosecutors filed a motion Monday to amend the charges against Ashlock and classify him as a habitual offender with eight felony convictions. The convictions include one in 1983 in Ventura County, Calif., for lewd and lascivious acts and soliciting a lewd act; one in 1990 in Fresno County, Calif., for driving under the influence with three previous offenses; one in 1999 in Ventura County for battery with serious injury; one in 2008 in Garland County for possession of crack cocaine; one in 2010 in Garland County for first-degree criminal mischief and residential burglary; and one in 2014 in Pulaski County for residential burglary.

According to probable-cause affidavits, shortly after 3:30 a.m. on April 30, 2019, Deputy Aaron Bowerman attempted a traffic stop on a Cadillac with a vanity plate in place of an authorized license plate, but the vehicle quickly turned into Hamilton Pointe Condos at 5000 Central Ave. in Hot Springs, crashing through the metal gate at the entrance. The vehicle continued through the condominium area until coming to a stop on the front lawn at the dead end of the street, affidavits say.

Bowerman discovered that the driver, later identified as Ashlock, had fled and left the car with the engine running, an affidavit said. A Hot Springs police-dog unit was brought in and found Ashlock hiding behind a chimney on the upstairs deck of one of the condos, an affidavit said.

He initially refused to come down, so deputies called first responders to get a ladder, and they got him off the roof after about two hours, according to an affidavit.

Damage to the gate and a condo skylight were estimated at $11,000.

During an inventory of the vehicle before it was towed, deputies found the body of Fryar under a tarp in the trunk, an affidavit said. Authorities noted that the victim had "what appeared to be a puncture wound to the back of the neck at the base of the skull."

There was a large amount of blood on the body and in the trunk, according to an affidavit. Garland County Coroner Stuart Smedley removed the victim's wallet and found an identification card with the name Jimmy Fryar and a photo that matched the victim, an affidavit said.

At the jail, Ashlock initially gave a false name but eventually admitted his true identity, an affidavit stated, before demanding an attorney. No further questions were asked, authorities said.

Fryar's daughter told investigators later that day that she had not seen her father in about two weeks but believed he was staying with "a buddy of his" in the Pine Ridge area in Montgomery County, one of the affidavits said. She said she knew the friend only as "Peak or some similar name," according to the affidavit. A check of Ashlock's criminal history revealed numerous aliases, including one listed as "Keat" or "Keit," authorities said.

Preliminary findings from the autopsy of Fryar on May 2, 2019, indicated there were "a minimum of 16 stab wounds to the upper back and neck" and blunt force trauma to his head that could indicate he was unconscious during the stabbing. The stab wounds were believed to have occurred while the victim was still alive. The victim also had broken ribs and was believed to have died within minutes of the accumulated injuries.

The autopsy was performed around 8 a.m., and the time of death was estimated as 48 hours "plus change" earlier.

Deputy Austin Thompson provided a statement, saying Ashlock told him that he had stabbed the victim during an argument at Ashlock's residence after Fryar refused to leave, according to an affidavit. Ashlock also stated that he put Fryar's body in the trunk and "just drove around" until he was pulled over and "panicked trying to evade" law enforcement authorities, the affidavit said.