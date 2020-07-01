Colin Smith gains info, offer during Zoom with Hogs

Junior forward Colin Smith’s Zoom meeting with Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and his staff on Wednesday increased his interest level significantly after receiving an offer.

“I thought it was a great first Zoom call,” Smith said. “They said they really liked my versatility and the fact that I can defend 1-4. Coach Musselman and the staff’s deep background and knowledge makes for a really intriguing level of interest.

"I’m really looking forward to building a deep relationship with them. We will have a call next week sometime.”

Smith, 6-7, 198 pounds, of St. Mark’s School in Dallas, also has 15 other offers from programs such as Kansas, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, Georgetown, Mississippi State, Minnesota and Baylor.

His teammate and ESPN 5-star forward Harrison Ingram visited Arkansas last summer and spoke highly of the trip.

“It was one of his favorite visits and (he talked about) how good the hospitality was there,” Smith said.

Smith averaged 21.5 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game as a sophomore.

The NCAA implemented a recruiting dead period on March 13 and has extended it several times with the latest being until Aug. 31. Smith said he will be in Fayetteville when the NCAA allows.

Director of student-athlete development Earl Boykins, special assistant to the head coach Hays Myers, director of recruiting Michael Musselman and assistant coaches Corey Williams and Clay Moser were also on the Zoom call.

St. Mark’s is rated the No. 1 private school in the nation, according to niche.com. Smith said a school’s academics will be important.

“It’s very important,” said Smith, who is considering studying sports medicine and drama/acting. “I want a healthy balance of academics and athletics.”

Smith was able to gain a lot of information during the meeting.

“It was well organized and brief and went through their backgrounds," Smith said. "They are big on development."